Thank-you Halton Residents! #HaltonGives

On Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 Halton residents came together to celebrate #GivingTuesday, the global day of giving and generosity. Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season. #HaltonGives, is the local effort of GivingTuesday and includes local charities and businesses who actively promote and celebrate volunteerism and philanthropy in Halton.

Close to 70 Halton charities and businesses took part in GivingTuesday this year. Here are a few examples of the impact that was achieved with the support and generosity of local citizens:

100 local families supplied with a meal package for the holidays

29 calendars sold to raise awareness for Down syndrome

5 Dog Guide teams fully funded to aid people with a disability

3 cribs for a family in need, with diapers, formula, cereal, food pouches, etc.

512 enrichment toys made for homeless animals

“On behalf of the local charities and nonprofits in Halton, we want to thank everyone who took part in GivingTuesday this year,” says Karen Hudson, Co-Chair of the Halton Gives movement. “If you followed our social media channels and those of our Halton Gives Partners through the day, you would have seen so many examples of people who embraced the day to raise money for their favourites causes, contribute to food and clothing drives, or help spread the message of the power of kindness and generosity. It was inspiring to watch. Please remember that GivingTuesday is just one day, and we hope you feel inspired to keep the spirit of giving and generosity alive year-round. We look forward to celebrating with you again next year on November 30th, 2021.”