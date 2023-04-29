The weird and wacky items forgotten in Ubers

Austin Distel on Unsplash

As we head into the busy summer months, double-check the back seat of your Uber. The 2023 Uber Canada Lost & Found Index report was released, and you'll be surprised what people leave behind.

The report gives us a snapshot of all the common and uncommon things people leave behind once they reach their destination, which time of day most reports are filed for missing items and the most forgetful cities.

Topping the list once again for most commonly forgotten items are clothing, phones, keys and wallets, but riders are always leaving their more unique items as well.

This year, people across Canada forget everything from teeth to ping-pong tables.

The most forgetful day and time in Canada are Sundays at 6:00 p.m., with the most forgetful day in Canada in the last 12 months being January 1, 2023.

The most forgetful city in 2023 goes to Montreal.

A full top 10 list of the most common and uncommon items forgotten in the backseat of an Uber and the top 10 most forgetful cities can be found below.

Top 10 most commonly forgotten items across Canada:

Article of clothing Bag or backpack Phone Headphones Jewelry Wallet or purse Vape or e-cigarette Laptop Watch Umbrella

The 10 most unique items lost across Canada:

Mattress cover, Saskatoon

Purple sparkly leopard print high heel, Kitchener-Waterloo

Stove, Winnipeg

A picture of 2Pac, Montreal

Pack of frozen burgers, Ottawa

Star Wars Yoda blanket, Hamilton

Projector, Calgary

Teeth set, Calgary

Ping pong table, Toronto

A pizza, Halifax

Top 10 most forgetful cities across Canada:

Montreal Hamilton Vancouver Edmonton Kitchener-Waterloo Winnipeg Calgary Toronto Ottawa London

If you have lost an item while in an Uber, you can get it back. The best course of action is to contact the driver directly through the Uber app by following the sets below.

1. Tap the menu icon to open the main menu.

2. Select "Your Trips" and then the trip on which you lost the item.

3. Tap "Find lost item" and then "Contact driver about a lost item."

4. Enter your phone number to call the driver.

For more information on retrieving a lost item from a Uber driver, visit Uber Canada's website.