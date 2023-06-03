Big year & birding - Abbey Park student takes flight

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joanne Redwood at Rondeau Provincial Park.

"Birding," "big year," and "spark birds" - are words that might appear a little unconventional to most people in Oakville, but they are all too familiar for a community of people around the world known as 'birders.' In fact, according to an article published in the CBC in 2019, nearly a fifth of Canadians were found to spend time birding, including Margaret Atwood.

Markus Legzdins, Grade 11 Abbey Park student and native Oakvillian, started birdwatching at the age of nine when his parents took him birding in Ontario. During the trip, he witnessed something known as a "spark bird." This refers to the bird that inspires a person to take up birdwatching as a hobby or passion.

"My passion for birds has been on the rise since I was 12 years old when my mom took me to an extremely rare bird sighting of a Great Kiskadee," shared Markus explaining how his passion for birding began and evolved into a more serious past time in recent years.

"At the time, this was the rarest bird I had ever seen in my life; a bird native to Texas, showing all the way up in Ontario, mind-blowing. We originally left for a day trip to Rondeau Provincial Park, but due to the no-show of the Kiskadee, ended up staying overnight and sleeping in the back of the car, hoping to see it in the morning."

"The next day, we were up bright and early, listening for the call of the Kiskadee; my mom and I split up. With my tiny binoculars, I somehow was the first person to spot it. It was a bird we both had never seen before, a bird known as a 'lifer,'" explained Markus describing how the yellow and black plumage elated him as a young birder.

"When Covid hit, I spent a lot of time in the forested area behind my house, exploring the area and coming upon new species. The excitement of always going out and discovering new birds brings out my passion when it comes to birding."

Markus will be embarking on an ambitious project referred to as a 'big year.' This is when a birder tries to see as many bird species as possible within a given calendar year. The area covered in a big year can span anywhere from your backyard, the local provincial park, the province to anywhere in the world.

"This will be an ambitious project as the all-time record of 280 species was set in 2020 by Rob Dobos," explained Markus. "The record for a big year under 18 in the Hamilton study area is 274. I intend to break that by seeing 275 species."

For his specific big year, Markus will be birding in the Hamilton study area and raising funds for the Hamilton Naturalists' Club.

Hamilton Naturalists' Club

The Hamilton Naturalists' Club (HNC) is dedicated to protecting nature and the environment in Hamilton and Burlington. The organization's fruition was around 1919 when there was a threat to Cootes Paradise due to industrial practices degrading the area and shooting and trapping, which endangered many species. Waterfowl were also on the decline in North America.

Concerned members of the HNC banded together and began protecting the environment to make it an ecological game preserve. Over time, the group also passionately advocated for saving birds. They began to safeguard all forms of wildlife and acquired properties. They now own ten sanctuaries. Bill Lamond, HNC president, spoke about Markus' initiative and how he intends to help raise funds.

Photo courtesy of Markus Legzdins.

Money raised could help several HNC activities, such as:

The bi-weekly meetings, which are open to the public

HNC journal published nine times a year, except core summer months

Scheduled hikes, which are open to the public

A portion of the annual membership fee goes towards the organization's Wildlife Acquisition Fund, which assists in purchasing nature sanctuaries.

"The Hamilton study area where Markus will be conducting his big year covers a 25-mile radius (about 40.2 km)," commented Bill.

"It includes all of Hamilton, most of Halton, and takes place in parts of seven other counties like Niagara. Markus will only count birds in the HSA, so if he sees a bird outside the area, he will not be counting that bird towards his big year."

"I chose to do my big year in the Hamilton study area because I live inside the area, which limits carbon emissions with less driving to get to birds," explained Markus. "I also wanted to show people in the area how many birds are just around locally and that you do not have to drive far to see birds."

People are pledging set amounts per species that Markus sees. For example, if the amount was one dollar a bird if Markus saw 280 birds, that would total 280 dollars. The period for the big year starts on Jan. 1 at midnight and ends on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

"A lot of the money may be used for the Wildlife Acquisition Fund," explained Bill.

When asked why Oakvillians should consider birding as a hobby, Markus and Bill shared:

"Birding is for everyone. All ages, all levels of experiences. Just observing things around you, listening, being out in nature makes me feel free and less stressed," said Markus, further explaining that birding with kind and caring birders who share their knowledge makes the experience much more enjoyable.

"Some bird watchers are casual," said Bill, shedding light on the ease of practicing birding. "They may even bird without binoculars and take mental notes. Others are more diligent and log their findings into eBird, an online database catering to birders worldwide."

Bill invites Oakville residents to check out the HNC and participate in the many free hikes organized for the public and birders alike. "You may find your first spark bird that gets you into the hobby as well."

You can check out his blog here to keep up to date with Markus' Big Year and follow his progress. If you want to pledge and help Markus' big year raise funds for the Hamilton Naturalists' Club, you can do so on their website.