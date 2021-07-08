Adult and senior fitness equipment for Memorial Park

The Oakville Community Foundation has announced a grant of over $32,000 to the Rotary Oakville Trafalgar.

The Foundation is excited to support the Rotary Oakville Trafalgar’s project which will bring Adult and Senior Fitness Equipment to Memorial Park as it provides a solution to one of the issues identified in our most research report - Living Your Best Life: A Report on the Vitality of Older Adults in Our Communities.

The project involves the installation of four to seven pieces of fitness equipment, with some geared specifically to older adults and those with disabilities. Memorial Park is centrally located within a North Oakville neighbourhood and within walking distance of high-rise, senior and affordable housing where there are small backyards and little green space. This project will provide the older adult population in Oakville a new place to be active and interact safely with others while addressing the sedentary lifestyle identified through research.

“Our latest report has found that more than one-third of older adults in Halton have reported being sedentary,” said Wendy Rinella, CEO. “This project is an important investment in supporting healthy and active lifestyles for older adults in our community.”

The project was one of four projects funded by the Oakville Healthy Community Initiative (OHCI), The Foundation’s most recent granting program exclusive to Fundholders. All projects were place-based, long-term solutions focused on natural and physical infrastructure bringing connectivity to Oakville.

Through OHCI, over $7,000 dollars was raised specifically for the fitness park, with the additional $25,000 coming from The Foundation’s Community Fund in support of this research based, solution driven project. Funding to Rotary Oakville Trafalgar was announced during the final episode of The Foundation’s three-part series on the Vital Older Adults report.

The Vital Older Adults report is available on The Foundation’s website. Episode one and two of The Foundation’s video series on the report can be found on YouTube.