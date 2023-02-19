Advanced machinery for Oakville students

× Expand Thomas A. Blakelock High School Thomas A. Blakelock High School

Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, has announced that the province of Ontario will purchase $20,500 in high-tech machines for local high school students.

"I am happy to support this important project, which will give high school students access to high-tech machines to prepare for careers in the tooling and machining industries," said MPP Stephen Crawford.

"We know that providing access to high-quality education and training will support good jobs and economic growth for today and tomorrow, and this investment will help us to do it."

Thomas A. Blakelock Secondary School will receive over $20,500 worth of high-tech machinery to prepare students for careers in the tooling and machining industries. Equipment deliveries for the program began in November 2022 and range from

High-precision conventional milling centres

Lathes with readouts

Plasma cutters

CNC desktop milling machines

In addition, the school will receive tool kits and cutting tools.

"Our goal is to expose high school students to technology at an earlier age to engage their interest for a career within our industry," said Robert Cattle, Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) Executive Director.

"Not only does this expose students to newer technology at an earlier age, but also gives teachers up-to-date equipment to implement in their classrooms."

The Skills Development Fund allows organizations to apply for funding to deliver in-demand training programs.