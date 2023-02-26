Set your alarms today to sign up for affordable and popular summer camps coming this week.

× Expand Andrew Seaman on Unsplash CampOak - Summer Camps Oakville Ontario 2020

Rita (name changed to hide identity), a young mom with a newborn and a five-year-old kid, is looking for a summer camp for her older one as she plans to cut short her mat leave and return to work soon. With her husband dreading a layoff, she must immediately take charge of the financial situation.

“After our move to Oakville, I have signed up my boy into a premium sports or arts camp every school break in the past two years. But this year is different. We hardly save now, and I need to be cautious with spending,” Rita shared.

The good news for many parents, like Rita, feeling the pinch with rising mortgages, inflation and looming recession is that Oakville has many affordable options where a child can learn, grow and stay active.

Instead of looking for premium camps or specialty ones, parents on a tight budget can register for Town of Oakville and local YMCA camps starting Mar.1, 2023.

Oakville Parent-Child Centre (OPCC) camps, another popular option for parents with young children, will open its registration for summer programs later this spring.

Affordable camps don’t compromise quality.

Parents with children attending these camps for years now vouch for comprehensive programming.

For example, the YMCA of Oakville runs theme-based programming that builds the structure around active games and sports, outdoor discovery, community and team-building activities, creative activities, and water games. It’s affordable, and children have ample options to choose from. Parents can contact the organization for financial assistance or even inclusion support.

The Town of Oakville, on the other hand, has camps focussed on special needs and inclusion, sports, aquatics, arts and culture, leadership, science and nature. Whether you want to enroll your child for one week, a month or the entire summer, you have all options here.

OPCC traditionally offers licensed programs to toddlers and preschool age groups.

Locations and days

From July 3 to September 1, 2023, children aged 5-17 can participate in YMCA camps at any of its four locations –

Valens Lake conservation area

Bronte Creek Provincial Park

YMCA of Oakville

St. Andrew’s elementary school

The Town camps cater to different age groups like kindergarteners, young kids ages 6-8 and even older ones. Depending on your convenience, you can book slots in any of the few community centres offering the camps of your interest, running for a couple of weeks or the entire break, from July 4 to August 25. You can visit the Town website for further information on the participating locations and dates.

When does the registration begin?

Registration for the summer camps at the Town facilities and YMCA of Oakville starts on March 1, 2023.

The OPCC camps will open for registration in April. Parents with young kids can contact them in a few weeks.