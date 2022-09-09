American Graffiti comes to Oakville

As we all get used to the idea of electric cars, it's a real joy to bask in the rolling sculptures that our North American love affair with the internal combustion energy has produced.

Last night, I watched as Laura Buffone skilfully manoeuvred her recently acquired 1958 Desoto Fireflite into position among the many beautiful examples of automotive engineering on display. The Desoto is nothing if not a gigantic chrome boat turnpike cruiser, an expression of the optimism of the 1950's, and parking it is not for the faint of heart.

Oakville Lions Club, a great community supporting organization, has been running Cruze nights since 2005, for the last few years at Dorval Crossing East. Every Tuesday from Victoria Day to the third Tuesday in September, cars come from all over town for the enjoyment of anyone who wants to look and talk to the owners of these lovingly preserved creations.

150 cars is the minimum on a normal night. But as the season draws to a close, the numbers can climb much higher: a peak of 350 cars can be seen on the last night of the summer series, this year on September 20th.

On display are Hot Rods based on 1930's cars, sheet metal canvasses from the 50's and 60's, Muscle cars from the 60's and 70's, modern tuners from Japan, Exotics from Italy, Little British cars and refined European sports coupes, and the lastest Shelby Cobras based on the Mustang chassis.

So much of our identities and personalities was once invested in our cars, as the open roads and highway networks of North America created the wanderlust that gave birth to Kerouac's On the Road and the Beat Generation. The Lions Club supports many good causes in our Town, and you can have a great evening out enjoying car culture while also helping the Club.

The atmosphere is cheerful and friendly, with a Wolfman Jack style DJ on duty all evening as spectators and owners mix and mingle. There are only two more chances this year to enjoy this Oakville happening institution before the weather turns and these masterpieces are stored away until next year. For more info visit their Facebook page, Oakville Lions Cruze.