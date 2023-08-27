Amica unveils mural celebrating Bronte's heritage and future

× Expand Amica Sheridan College illustration students who collaborated on the project are (left to right) Grace, Lijuan, Isabelle, Amy, and Hayoung.

On Wednesday, August 23, Amica Senior Lifestyles unveiled a captivating mural at their new Lakeshore Road West site.

This community art project, created in collaboration with students from Sheridan College's illustration program, the Bronte Historical Society, and the residents of Amica's Bronte location, beautifully captures the essence of Bronte's rich heritage and promising future.

The mural is a testament to Bronte's remarkable transformation from a flourishing commercial port to a highly coveted destination for work, play, and living in Halton Region.

Designed by talented students from Sheridan College's esteemed Honours Bachelor of Illustration program, the mural brings to life the stories shared by the historian at the Bronte Historical Society and the residents of Amica Bronte Harbour.

These stories conveyed the significance of family traditions, community heritage, and the welcoming spirit of Bronte.

A collaboration enriching lives across generations

The mural, curated to enhance the hoarding of Amica Senior Lifestyles' latest residential building, Amica Bronte Village, signifies the meaningful collaboration between various organizations contributing to the community's well-being.

Amica From left to right: Amica Site Development Ambassador Alicon Keller, Town Councillor Jonathan McNiece, and Town and Regional Councillor Sean O'Meara

The art project aims to infuse vibrancy into Bronte while constructing the 6-storey retirement residence.

The unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Ward 1 Town and Regional Councillor Sean O'Meara, Ward 1 Town Councillor Jonathan McNeice, as well as the dedicated staff and residents of Amica and the talented illustration students and staff from Sheridan College.

A vision brought to life

The mural showcases the unique blend of historical significance and future possibilities that define Bronte.

The artwork brilliantly reflects Bronte's transformation and the interconnectedness of its rich past with its bright future.

By incorporating diverse perspectives and carefully preserving the stories of residents, the mural ensures that Bronte's heritage continues to be celebrated and cherished.