Anita Anand - Thank You

Dear Oakville Friends and Neighbours,

I would like to thank you sincerely for placing your trust in me during the federal election held on September 20, 2021.

I will continue to work tirelessly for the residents of Oakville. It is a privilege and honour to be your Member of Parliament and, as always, I will carry this sentiment with me while executing my duties.

Please feel free to reach out to me by telephone at (905)338-2008 or by email at [email protected]. My office is located at 308 Robinson Street right here in beautiful Oakville and we are open to serve the community with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Thank you so much once again and I hope to see you sometime soon.

Sincerely yours,

Anita Anand