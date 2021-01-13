Applications are open for Summer student employment

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

The town of Oakville is now taking applications for student summer positions in several departments and jobs for summer 2021. Applications are currently being accepted in all departments listed until next Friday, January 22, 2021.

"We're looking for energetic students interested in summer employment!" says the town in an introduction, "Don't miss your chance to be a part of a great team!"

Eligible students for most jobs is limited to those currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution or those beginning later this year.

"All applicants," the town says, "must provide confirmation of post-secondary full time student status in current academic year and/or acceptance into full time studies in September 2021." The exception is for youth positions in either aquatics or day camps, which high school students can apply for if qualified.

According to the town, "Summer student positions are typically found in the departments of Recreation and Culture, Parks and Open Space, Engineering and Construction, Roads and Works and Transit Services."

Oakville's website has provided a list for all the areas they are accepting student applications for in summer 2021:

Children's Day Camps

Children's Tennis Camps

Tiny Tots Program

Aquatics (instructors, lifeguards, slide attendants/cashiers, etc.)

Cemeteries

Harbours

Horticulture

Turf & Sanitation

Sportsfield

Technical Services

Urban Forestry

Engineering Design and Construction

Roads and Works

While most positions are entry-level and eligible for students 18 and over (with some available at age 15 and 16), the aquatics positions do require qualifications that must be valid through the end of the work contract. More information about these qualifications is available here.

In addition to aquatics, some positions (though the town hasn't specified which these include) also require a valid driver's license to be considered.

"Any student or part-time jobs that require a driver's licence," a press release says, "require at a minimum, a valid and unrestricted Ontario Driver’s Licence Class G2 with a driving record that demonstrates responsible and safe driving behaviour." The town also says a Ontario Driver’s Licence Class G is preferred.

Visit the Town of Oakville's website here to learn more about the offered positions and to apply for jobs this summer. The posted deadline for most jobs is next Friday, January 22, 2021.