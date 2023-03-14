Art in the Park Oakville 2023 – Call for artists

× Expand Art in the Park Visitor at 2022 Art in the Park enjoying a beautiful day in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park in Oakville's Bronte Village.

Artists in the Oakville area, it's time to mark your calendars and get ready for the 56th annual Art in the Park event! This one-day outdoor fine art show and sale is taking place on Aug. 7 and is not to be missed. With 180 artist booths and a serene and beautiful outdoor setting in Waterfront Heritage Park in Bronte, the beautiful village by the lake, this event promises to be an incredible opportunity for you to showcase your talents and connect with a passionate audience.

There are so many great reasons to show your artwork. Not only is it a chance to sell your work and gain exposure to a wider audience, but it is also an opportunity to connect with other artists and build relationships within the local art community.

One of the most exciting things about Art in the Park is the incredible diversity of art that is on display. From paintings and sculptures to jewelry, woodwork and glass, there is something for everyone. This event attracts a wide range of artists, from emerging artists to established professionals, so no matter where you are in your artistic journey, you are sure to find a place at this event.

Participating in Art in the Park is not just a chance to showcase your art. It is also an opportunity to contribute to the local art community and help support the Oakville Art Society's mission. You are helping to promote the arts and support the development of emerging artists in the area.

Art in the Park Artist demonstrating her skill at the 2022 Art in the Park in Oakville

If you are interested in participating, there are a few things you should know. First and foremost, registration is open now, and space is limited, so it's important to act quickly if you want to secure a booth. You can register online at the Oakville Art Society's website, and the registration fee is $150.00 for members of the Oakville Art Society and $180.00 for non-members. Head on over to artintheparkoakville.com to read the artists FAQ’s and register.

Once you have registered, it's time to start preparing for the event. This is the exciting part! It means getting your artwork ready, deciding on your booth setup, and thinking about how you will market and promote your work. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach to preparing for Art in the Park, there are some things you can do to increase your chances of success.

Make sure your artwork is properly framed, mounted, or otherwise presented in a way that shows it off to its best advantage. You should also think about how you will transport your artwork to the event and how you will set up your booth.

In addition to preparing your artwork and booth, it's also important to plan out how you will market and promote your work. Social media is a great tool for this, as it allows you to connect with potential customers and showcase your work to a wider audience. Make sure to use relevant hashtags and keywords when posting about Art in the Park, and consider running targeted ads to reach specific demographics. Art in the Park Oakville will have an opportunity for all participating artists to be featured on the ‘artists spotlight’ on our Facebook and Instagram channels – a fantastic way to show off your artwork to an audience of 2000+ viewers.

Another great way to promote your work is to offer special promotions or discounts to visitors at the event. This can be a great way to generate interest and sales, and it's also a great way to connect with potential customers and build relationships.

Art in the Park is an incredible opportunity for artists in Ontario and beyond to showcase their talents, connect with other artists, and contribute to the local art community.

Art in the Park Oakville is presented to you by the Oakville Art Society, the registered charity that sponsors this event. The society's mission is to promote art and artists, and they do so by providing opportunities for artists to exhibit and sell their work, along with providing classes, events and workshops for artists to develop and grow their careers.

Connections to Art in the Park Oakville

www.artintheparkoakville.com

artintheparkoakville@gmail.com

@artintheparkoakville on IG and Facebook.

Join us today!!

