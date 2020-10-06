ArtHouse emergency meal and arts program inspires

In late March ArtHouse went from an Essential Service that continues to engage young people through the power of the arts, to an Emergency Essential Service when we partnered with four local restaurants that offered to provide weekly dinners to our families. It allowed us to dig even deeper to support those who were suddenly facing 24/7 care of kids, job layoffs and compromises to their mental well-being. We are hugely grateful to over 215 donors that have supported this project to date.

In mid-August we enhanced our Emergency Meals and Arts Program with fresh dinners prepared from rescued food thanks to a new partnership with Food For Life.

Food waste is one of humanity’s major tragedies, Food for Life is doing something about it, and ArtHouse is proud to be involved. And soon – a new Virtual Educational and Fun ArtHouse Program for the entire family – The Art of Cooking.

Over the past several weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of personally delivering dinners to several ArtHouse homes in Milton and Oakville, Ontario. Late last month as I pulled up to the driveway of one of our families, three little noses were pressed against the glass of their storm door anticipating my arrival. These wonderful kids are not only grateful for the meals, but they are also so appreciative for the virtual arts programs we are providing and the new ArtHouse friends they are meeting online.

As I turned to leave I pointed to a large tree in their garden, and said “You know, that Tree is Art, That Tree is Science and it’s Math”.

8-year old Olivia smiled back at me and then pointed upwards and said, “That Sky is Art, it’s Science and it’s Math”.

We are onto something pretty special and we are just not sure when it’s all going to end – more than ever with coronavirus, research continues to show that engaging in creative activities such as the arts can help young people process difficult situations and have a range of therapeutic benefits – and not least, fun!

Participation from our community is vitally important and we are grateful for your help.