"Assassins Game" may be coming back warn Halton Police

× Expand Jon Tyson on Unsplash

First reported in April 2019, Oakville teenagers were playing a game called "assassins." It was meant to be a harmless and fun activity, where teenagers shoot each other using water guns, like a game of cat and mouse.

Halton Police on Twitter commented that they were concerned that students would re-start this game.

A warning to High School students of Halton. We heard the "Assassins Game" may be coming back. Please don't. It's dangerous.

Instead, do your homework and go to bed early. Probably just as fun.

- Fun Police/ Real Police pic.twitter.com/YomS1X9q8W — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) May 3, 2022

The game takes place during the day and in public locations. Teenagers are not typically playing the game on school grounds.

However, there is a significant issue with the game, according to the Halton Regional Police. The water guns can resemble actual weapons.

The community was unaware that the "Assassins" game was just that, a game. They become highly alarmed as they observe teenagers running around with what they perceive as a real weapon.

Concerned residents have, on several occasions, contacted the police. This type of report causes an elevated response by Halton Police, with units travelling to the location at a high rate of speed.

Also, police officers must treat this report as a viable threat, not just a group of teenagers having fun.

Substantial resources are spent tracking down the teenagers. It can put the teenager face to face with a police officer, who may believe that the water-gun is an actual firearm.

For that reason, the Halton Regional Police Service is asking teenagers to refrain from playing "Assassins."

The police also appeal to parents, friends and other community members to discourage teenagers from playing the game.

There is no point in playing a game if you are causing members of the public distress, using valuable police resources, and putting yourself in harm's way, stated police.

Several years ago, a similar activity happened at Oakville Trafalgar High School when a group of students started using water guns inside the school. Both students and teachers were alarmed and immediately contacted the police. The Halton Regional Police Service's SWAT Team was called in due to that incident.