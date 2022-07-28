Assisted living community for Coronation Park neighbourhood proposed

× Expand Halton Region Assisted living housing is proposed at 1258 Rebecca Street.

A vacant property on Rebecca Street could soon be home to a new assisted independent living community.

Halton Region has developed a vision for 1258 Rebecca Street, a 0.66-hectare property on the south side of the roadway, across from Warminster Drive.

It wants to sell off three building lots fronting along Rebecca for market-based single-detached homes, then build 14 semi-detached bungalows on the rear of the property.

The 14 units, each with one bedroom and about 600 sq. ft. of space, would allow residents to live alone while accessing support.

Halton Region Proposed design for assisted living semi-detached housing

"It is anticipated that these support services would be provided in partnership with local healthcare agencies and may include light housekeeping, personal hygiene, or meal preparation to assist primarily senior households living independently," says a town planning report outlining the region's proposal.

The development would include a central courtyard for outdoor and social space, as well as a community garden near the northeast corner of the property.

The units would be accessed through a private roadway off Rebecca Street, across from the Warminster Drive intersection.

One parking space is proposed for each unit, with an additional four visitor spaces planned.

The vision is to "achieve a contemporary community, inspired by a cottage feel similar to the Rotary Gardens model on Woodside Drive," according to the town report.

The region has applied for a zoning amendment for the property, which is zoned low-density residential.

The amendment is needed to allow reduced lot sizes and frontage for the detached lots on Rebecca Street, as well as to permit the semi-detached bungalows.

Town staff are considering the application and will provide a recommendation to town council in the future.

Full details on the application can be found here (https://www.oakville.ca/business/da-41238.html) and comments can be sent to town planner Paul Barrette at paul.barrette@oakville.ca.