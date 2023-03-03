Author and educator Kristin Phillips comes to Oakville

Kristin Phillips Kristin Phillips

Kristin Phillips, author of “For the Love of Learning – A Day in the Life of a School Principal”, is an educator and retired elementary school principal with a passion for educational change. Phillips has worked closely with teachers and administrators at the school and board levels to bring about pedagogical reforms based on current research and practices.

Her blog, Edubits, is read internationally. A TEDx talk, Spiraling the Curriculum, presented in 2016 in Kitchener, Ontario, engages the audience in learning how to develop curriculum that 'sticks.'

“Education is all about the learning and the possibilities. Anyone who ever worked with me will tell you that thinking about how students learn is at the core of everything I do,” said Phillips.

Kristin began her career with the Toronto District School Board; next, she joined the Upper Grand District School board, after which she moved to the Waterloo District School Board in 2001 as a principal and later the system administrator with responsibilities for mathematics and assessment. Phillips retired in 2019 but has gone on to teach mathematics in Tanzania, tutor mathematics in Toronto, teach yoga and write a book.

Phillips will speak at this month's dinner on Thursday, March 16, at the Oakville Conference Centre, 2525 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville.

Fees for the combined 3-course dinner and speaker presentation are only $55.00/member and $65.00/non-member. Space is limited. Sales at the door are not possible. Ticket registration is online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca, and e-transfer is available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca. Registration closes at midnight Monday, March 13 /

Different Drummer Books will have For the Love of Learning – A Day in the Life of a School Principal available for sale. Phillips will be available to sign purchased copies.

For the Love of Learning – A Day in the Life of a School Principal was published by Simon & Schuster on Aug. 16, 2022.

