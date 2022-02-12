Autism Dog Services' puppies need foster homes

Mirjam Lagro ADS Volunteer Puppy Starter/Sitter recently received pups from PADS (Pacific Assistance Dogs Society in Calgary) that she is starting off and then they will move on to a foster family. Puppy Credit: International Breeding Cooperative through Assistance Dogs International.

Autism Dog Services (ADS) trains dogs to support individuals with autism. They have received several puppies that require foster homes.

"Puppies are still coming into our service dog in training program for 2022,” says Vicky Spadoni, ADS Executive Director.

"Puppies are being added regularly," says Dianne Nyeboer, Puppy Program Manager. Nyeboer states, "We need individuals or families that will house the pups, socialize them by taking them everywhere and attend ADS run training classes every two weeks in the Guelph/Cambridge/Hamilton areas."

Janine Brubacher, Volunteer Manager, adds, "Autism Dog Services provide all dog food, equipment, training support and vet care." Foster families or otherwise known as puppy raisers, generally have the service dogs in training for 12 to 18 months before they are recalled into advanced training.

"Yes, you need to give the dog back to ADS but, it is such a rewarding volunteer experience, especially when you attend graduation and see your once pup now grown and supporting a child with autism and their family," says Vicky Spadoni. "These service dogs provide Quality of Life and so much more," says Vicky.

So please consider this fantastic opportunity to be a foster family or puppy raiser if you are retired/semi-retired, stay-at-home parent, active young family, work-from-home employees, individuals with flexible schedules, or can take the dog to work or school.

More information about how you can help is available on the ADS website.

To see first-hand how Autism Service Dogs are impacting lives watch this:

Autism Dog Services is Southwestern Ontario’s leader in providing service dogs for children and families living with autism and other related disorders.

Our mission is fostering the integration of children with autism by training, placing and supporting dogs that offer safety, companionship and independence.

Autism Service Dogs provide many benefits to children and families; the three key benefits that the service dogs are specially trained for and provide are