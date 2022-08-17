Oakville youngster wins two silver medals in first ever competition

× Expand Bruce Burton Avanesh Balachandran

Avanesh Balachandran, seven-years-old, burst onto the running scene in the Rising Stars Festival at York University, capturing two silver medals after his first time competing. He ran under the banner of Oakville Track and Field and participated in the Under-8, Under-10, Under-12 Championships.

The Rising Stars Festival draws athletes from far and wide – some come from Windsor, Sudbury, and Brockville – as they hope to don a medal in one of the many events; there are 60m dashes all the way up to 1000m, and long jump, ball throw, and shotput competitions.

The Falling Green Drive runner’s first race of the day was the 150m where he faced off against a fierce competitor from Scarborough who took the lead. But Balachandran managed to finish within the viable 30-second mark, clocking in at 29.95 seconds, winning the first of his two silver medals.

He ran twice to win his second medal as he had to qualify from a heat to get a berth in the final. That posed no issues for the Oakvillian; he ran the 60m in 15.04 seconds for another second-place finish.

Running is in the blood of the Balachandran family; his sister, Anika, also contested in events the previous day.

Both Avanesh and Anika Balachandran have been invited by a Toronto-based group to attend a small meet they’re hosting at York University this Saturday.