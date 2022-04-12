Bella Onay joins Oakvillegreen

Bella Onay Bella Onay

“Are you walking gently on Earth?,” asks newly appointed Director to the Board of Oakvillegreen, Bella Onay.

Onay has been an Oakville resident since 2012. Her background is that of 20 years in the field of International Banking; specializing in Relationship Management.

Deciding to step away from the corporate world to start her own business she discovered that female entrepreneurs needed a platform to network, learn and connect. Those that were available at the time did not meet her needs, Onay decided to create her own and in 2017 MOM2MOM BIZ Network was born, hosting workshops and socials; connecting more than 4,000 female entrepreneurs in and around Oakville.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 will be the first time that the group will gather again in person for their return to social events at ACE Coworking in Oakville.

One of Onay’s favourite initiatives with MOM2MOM has been to raise money on International Women’s Day for local charities. In 2020, members of MOM2MOM could each purchase a tree for $25 through Oakvillegreen, then volunteer to plant them in areas designated by the town of Oakville. That year they planted a remarkable 260 trees.

“We don’t do it alone. We encourage our kids to join us, but not to do the work on their own. It’s important to be a good role model. Show them by example the importance of replacing what we take. By sharing what we are doing, we’re educating our children on how to protect and restore nature. As an added benefit, it’s also a rewarding way to acquire volunteer hours for school,” explains Onay.

Bella Onay Bella gardening

Desiring to do something more to give back and make a difference on a greater level locally, Bella noticed that Oakvillegreen Conservation Association was looking for additional board members late last year.

Founded by Oakville residents in 2000, the Oakvillegreen’s vision is to create a living Oakville with restored nature, and a community connected to it.

Bella shares, “With the MOM2MOM group I have the opportunity to help at the entrepreneurial level, with Oakvillegreen I hope to make a difference through corporations; an effort that has the potential to reach more people.”

In 2020, Oakvillegreen was granted $100,000 by the Trillium Foundation as part of the Resilient Communities Fund.

“The grant allowed Oakvillegreen, among other things, to hire a Volunteer and Fundraiser Coordinator. This decision resulted in a 151 per cent increase in volunteers; which helps to create revenue for future projects,” Onay adds.

Oakvillegreen has planted, with the help of volunteers, more than 35,500 trees since 2000. For International Women’s Day this year, Onay proposed and implemented the opportunity for an individual to dedicate a donated plant with a personalized e-card.

During the month of April, Onay invites everyone to celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree on behalf of a friend, mentor, sibling, parent or child. Also, until Monday, April 25, 2022 Oakvillegreen is having a native plant sale.

Bella Onay reflects on her life-long connection to nature and explains vividly why she believes, in her own words that, "The criteria for life success is based on the number of trees that you plant."

Acknowledging that these past couple of years have created anxieties, and/or amplified existing emotions, Onay conveys the notion that the best remedy to balance and regulate them is to connect to nature by spending time outdoors in the green and blue spaces.

She continues, “That if we take the time to show appreciation to nature by not only spending more time in a green space, but also by tuning in with our senses, we will feel a marked improvement in our mental well-being.

Oakvillegreen organizes a group activity for adults 55+ called Forest Bathing. Inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, it is an immersive, sensory experience led by a certified guide. An enlightening exercise in mindfulness.

Check the website for the upcoming event details on May 11.

Onay would like us to ask ourselves, What imprint am I leaving? How much am I taking away from Mother Earth, and how can I give back?

A complete list of programs for ideas of how you might become involved can be found in this Oakvillegreen link.