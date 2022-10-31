× Expand Sheridan College

The Belonging and Racial Identity in Halton report has been released, exploring what can be done to better provide Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) members of the community with a greater sense of inclusion and belonging.

In the summer of 2020, discussions began around a report that would build upon existing research focused on Halton Region. Together, Elder Peter Schuler of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton, Mending the Chasm and the Oakville Community Foundation partnered with Sheridan College to complete the additional research and provide an inclusive and informative report.

Nearly two years later, the Belonging and Racial Identity in Halton report is flush with a variety of different voices and perspectives on the topic of inclusion and belonging in the community. This includes both quantitative and qualitative information and explores the demographics, thoughts and opinions of the survey respondents.

Topics like education, cultural displays, the workplace, the healthcare system and the justice system were all explored, accompanied by demographic information about the survey respondents themselves. A list of recommendations was also included based on feedback from the respondents.

In preparation for the release of the report, local community organizations directly impacted by the recommendations were invited to be part of the conversation and share their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Anti-Racism and Anti-Oppression responses and action plans. These responses have been published alongside the report and are available for viewing here.

“The Belonging and Racial Identity in Halton report is both timely and revealing. It validates what we already know at the CCAH based on the lived experience of our members— BIPOC residents feel less of a sense of belonging and inclusion in Halton than others for multiple reasons. We believe that the recommendations in this report provide a firm launchpad for institutions to reimagine what the municipal healthcare, political, justice and education systems and workplaces look and feel like for BIPOC folks who often feel excluded and voiceless in these spaces. As a Region and as good neighbours, we all need to engage in dialogue to bridge ‘tensions’ and find a common ground to maintain harmony in spite of our differences,” said Andrew Tyrrell, President of the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton.

“Over the past five years, in both academic and community spaces, we have heard a lot of talk about equity and diversity, with many claiming their work environments and community spaces have achieved this. However, inclusion means making sure that everyone feels that they belong in these same spaces; a sense of belonging is what’s most important,” said Dr. Sara Cumming, Professor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Sheridan College.

“Through the report, it has been important to recognize that successfully engaging with anti-racism practices requires a transformation of people, systems and culture that have historically favoured only one way of doing things. We’re not here to blame and shame— we know we all need to continue to work together to be a community where no one is left behind,” said Wendy Rinella, CEO of the Oakville Community Foundation.