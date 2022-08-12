Best places to picnic in Oakville along the lake

× Expand Evangelina Silina on Unsplash

It is a lovely weekend to enjoy eating alfresco in Oakville. Many of Oakville's lakeside parks are beautiful places to enjoy, and each is unique, from the manicured gardens of Gairloch Garden to the sandy beaches of Bronte Beach.

Oakville's wonderful lakeside parks

Gairloch Gardens is home to Oakville Galleries studio and exhibition space. This is one of Oakville's formal gardens with a rose garden and is likely the town's top spot for wedding photographs.

Lakeside Park is in Old Oakville at the base of Navy Street. Here you'll find a classic town park with a gazebo and a playground for children. It sits adjacent to the Oakville Museum on the Erchless estate. On Sundays during the summer, you'll find a band playing in the gazebo.

Tannery Park & Water Works Park is situated east of Oakville Harbour. Here you'll find an overlook, picnic benches overlooking Oyster Bay and a lovely promenade which leads to Water Works Park. Recently, the town has spent millions upgrading the park.

Coronation Park is one of Oakville's largest lakeside parks and possibly ts busiest. At Coronation, you'll find several sheltered eating areas, which you can book through the town. It is also a great family favourite as it has a fantastic playground and splash pad, so don't forget your swimsuit.

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park is situated along the east side of Bronte Harbour. During the summer, you'll find live music on Thursday evenings, along with an assortment of other activities. There is a classic gazebo, a children's playground, an outdoor stage, numerous hand-painted Muskoka chairs, and a butterfly garden. Also on the grounds is Oakville's only restaurant that overlooks Lake Ontario, which includes an outdoor dairy bar.

Bronte Bluff and Beach Park are often overlooked as they are situated just west of Bronte Harbour in a residential neighbourhood. This is Oakville's only sand beach, so don't forget your swimsuit.

Shell Park -South is south of Lakeshore Road West and Oakville's most western park; it features a playground and access to the lake, which leads to a pebble beach, so don't forget your swimsuit.

