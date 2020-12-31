Beyond the pandemic: local stories of 2020 that mattered

You know it’s a strange year when even the Oxford dictionary folks can’t sum it up neatly in a word.

This time last year, when the memes were all about 2020’s perfect vision, no one yet imagined that pandemic, lockdown and zoom would vie for this year’s top words.

But we have another suggestion: Local.

2020 was the year we stayed close to home. Our basements became yoga studios and home offices and classrooms. Jigsaw puzzles took over dining room tables, tomatoes were planted in newly dug gardens and everyone noticed that the living room needed painting.

Venturing out, we remembered the fun of a picnic in the park. Noticed the beauty of that gigantic lake. Walked trails, saw birds, waved to neighbours and rediscovered Oakville.

× Expand Lynn Lau Social Distance Coffee Coronation Park was host to a recent gathering of "Coffee-at-the-Hall", a joint venture of the 60th Degree Society and Knights of Columbus, that was reborn as "Coffee-in-the-Park" this year. Organizer Leo Topolniski (seated in the red chair) brings his two metre home made measuring stick to every gatherings, which is non-denominational and open to people of all genders.

Even our mid-summer adventures to faraway locales like Collingwood and Sauble Beach served to remind us of the beauty of our province.

2020 has forced us to consider the value of local businesses -- the unique shops that make downtown Oakville more than just pretty buildings, the local breakfast joint that knows your omelette order, the businesses that sustain our neighbours and friends.

× Expand Photo: Oakville News Photo: Oakville News

When the pandemic struck, many of you searched out Oakville News to find COVID-19 numbers. Suddenly, it wasn’t enough to know what was happening in Canada, or even Halton. You needed to know what was happening in Oakville.

Local mattered.

When the day comes that COVID is only a bad memory, we’ll still be bringing you both the big and little stories that matter to Oakville. Here are some of our favourite non-COVID news stories from 2020.

A big deal

Ford Ford_Oakville_Assembly

A deal to retool Oakville’s Ford plant to build electric vehicles will put our town at the centre of the transformation of Canada’s automobile industry. A win for jobs, innovation and cleaner air.

Counting the dollars and cents

$70 Million Lotto Max Jackpot

Money is no longer a worry for slow readers, thanks to the library's decision to scrap late fees. It also won't be a problem for Oakville lottery winner David Overall, who shared in a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot in August.

While the federal and provincial governments are awash in red ink, the good news is that the pandemic’s financial impact won’t hit property taxes. Emergency grants have helped the town manage its finances, but council deserves some credit for its history of solid money management. As Mayor Rob Burton said in his annual address, Oakville moves forward even in adversity. Savvy town staff are even atop grant applications that will likely bring in extra dollars for projects we’ve been waiting to complete.

And despite 2020’s challenges, the value of Oakville’s real estate continued to climb.

Our ever changing face

** RCB ** - Foter - CC BY

Development – both a bane and a boon to our town – continued full steam ahead this year. Infill developments were proposed in our more mature neighbourhoods, density in north Oakville is causing parking problems for residents and commercial projects on the table will bring both new jobs and possible challenges.

New and shiny

Our downtown core is looking mighty fine, now that the Lakeshore Road reconstruction is complete and the new Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre is open.

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Trafalgar community center Panorama Oakville Trafalgar community center Panorama

We’re also looking forward to the arrival of new (and green) electric buses on Oakville streets next year.

Visions of 2021

While we doubt many people will remember 2020 fondly, it was one for the history books.

And with predictions for 2021 all around us, one only need look backward 365 days to recognize the uncertainty surrounding the future. But we do know that the things that will matter most to us will continue to happen locally -- in our own backyards, neighbourhoods, and town.

Wishing us all peace, happiness and prosperity in 2021.