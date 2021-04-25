Bird watching in Oakville

Oakville is home to many beautiful parks and trails surrounded by nature and forestry. Located in these environments are different species of birds and other wildlife.

These birds come in all kinds of colours and sizes – perfect for photographing. People who are interested in birds can be categorized in one of two ways.

First are the bird watchers. These are groups of people that come together and go out into nature looking to find birds. These people are super enthusiastic about birds and can be found observing birds, often through vision devices such as binoculars or telescopes. Sometimes they will also observe with just their eyes and listen to the different sounds birds make. Bird watchers also enjoy identifying what species they are looking at and what species they can find.

Next are the bird photographers. These are people who usually don’t focus on observing birds but rather taking pictures of any they find. These photographers oft

en have other topics they like to shoot as well, although some focus solely on wildlife photography.

With not much to do during a pandemic, nature becomes a huge part of people's lives. Bird photographers may not observe birds as hard as bird watchers do – but they can still tell you about a few different species they’ve come across and which ones they like to photograph. Nonetheless, they enjoy looking at birds and capturing their beauty with their lenses.

Bird Photographer Marcel Painchaud shares, “If you go with other people

it’s easier to spot them because then you get three or four people looking, so you’re more likely to spot something. And generally speaking, however many people you have doesn’t affect scaring the birds unless you have to walk right up to it. Going by myself is nice. I like the quiet and nature, but going out with people with similar interests is fun too.”

Oakville contains people from both categories. They will sometimes even cross paths when out in the field. While most things are closed and unavailable to the public

– nature is always there. Wildlife is one of the most popular things to shoot at the moment. It’s a fun activity that you can do safely with social distancing, but occasionally people will get carried away.

Marcel Painchaud explains, “There was a snowy owl down at Bronte, and he became a rockstar. Even with COVID-19 you would see about ten to fifteen people piled up on the pier trying to get pictures of him.”

There are multiple places in Oakville where you’ll find birds. Bronte Harbour and Bronte Creek Provincial Park are two popular spots for bird watchers and bird

photographers. Sedgewick Forest and Joshua Valley Park are also home to many birds.

To find more places where you can see birds, visit websites such as https://conservationhalton.ca/birding and https://www.alltrails.com/canada/ontario/oakville/birding to find the best spots!