Boardwalk on the Sixteen?

Over the winter, many of you will have noticed or experienced the increased activity on the 16 Mile Creek this winter, from down by the Canoe Club all the way up to Cornwall Road. Residents were out skating, cross-country skiing, walking, kick-sledding, and generally loving the access to perhaps the largest park space we have in Old Oakville.

When the Town looks at park space allotment for the various quadrants of Oakville, the 16 Mile Creek counts toward south-east Oakville's allotment. Yet the community has minimal access to it, and then only when the weather cooperates. There is a marvellous and extensive trail system on the 16 Mile Creek north of the QEW, with miles of trails crisscrossing the banks of the 16 Mile Creek but very little access in South Oakville.

There are two long island sections on the west side of the creek, generally following Trafalgar Road in the north-south section and then turning west parallel to Randall Street. These parcels of land are owned respectively by the Town of Oakville and Halton Region. Oakville Lakeside Residents' Association's board has been making inquiries as to the feasibility of a raised boardwalk with multiple access points that would traverse these islands from Cornwall Road all the way down to the Canoe Club and Navy Flats Park.

Access points with stairs down to the raised boardwalk and bridges to cross the creek could be at four key locations:

The Old Mill Parkette at Cornwall and Trafalgar Road

North/South Forster Park Drive/River Side Drive on the west side of the creek

Dunn Street between Trafalgar Road and Randall Street

Navy Flats Park by the Burloak Canoe Club

The Lower 16 Mile Creek Boardwalk would create a critical link between the new Midtown development north of Cornwall Road and provide a wonderful pedestrian trail to Downtown Oakville. It would also create a lovely connection between Southeast and Southwest Oakville, providing pedestrian access across the creek to Kerr Street Village from Downtown Oakville and vice versa.

The Oakville Lakeside Residents' Association has had some preliminary discussions with the Mayor, the BIA and the Trafalgar/Chartwell Residents Association with encouraging responses.

In late March, Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna announced a $400 million active transportation fund to invest in new and expanded community pathways, trails and pedestrian bridges so folks can get around on foot. We can't think of a better place to invest these funds than the Lower 16 Mile Creek Boardwalk.

In the coming weeks, I will be seeking support for this project. If you would like to discuss this further, I would love to hear from you.

Oakville News welcomes contributions from Residents' Associations.