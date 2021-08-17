Book Oakville's recreation and culture programs online

The Town of Oakville launches a new registration and booking system, enhancing the online customer experience when accessing recreation and culture programs and services.

The new responsive site offers improved functionality and increased self-serve options from any device. Users can expect a more seamless registration process, plus options to purchase memberships and book facilities online.

“Our new system demonstrates the town’s commitment to enhancing the way we do business,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “In addition to the quality recreation and culture programs we offer, residents will now have full access to our more user-friendly and accessible registration and booking system.”

With only a few clicks, users will easily review their program calendar, memberships, and transaction history online. Enhanced search features will allow users to search programs by keyword, age, day, time and location. Last-minute ice times will be available to book online up to 48 hours in advance, with plans to expand facility rental options over time.

Recreation and Culture staff can not migrate previous account information over to the new registration and booking system. All new and returning customers are encouraged to create an account before fall program registration opens on Wednesday, September 8 at 7 a.m.

Videos on creating an account, registering for a program, and more will be available on the Registration Information page to support users as they transition to the new system.

Oakville residents can create an account between August 16 and September 7 for a chance to win one of six $100 credits toward any program or service offered by the Recreation and Culture department. The town is also offering free giveaways for simply creating an account while quantities last.

Visit oakville.ca to create your account and for more information about the town’s new registration and booking system, the latest addition to many services the town offers. For those who require support in creating their account, please call 905-815-2000.

Through the Digital Oakville Plan, the town continues to invest in technology. It is committed to enhancing and providing comprehensive online services and streamlining processes to create consistent, predictable and customer-focused services for the community. Visit our Online Services page to access our services.