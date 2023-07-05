Branches of books

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Central Library Oakville Central Library

One thing we know suits the hot trend of a relaxing summer wait is the cool air from a library escape.

All 7 of the Oakville Public Libraries, including the Glen Abbey branch and Iroquois Ridge, which are close to high schools, will remain open all summer to beat the heat. There are accessibility advantages, plenty of seating, and everyday play areas with books and toys for children in a quiet, reflective space.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, and buildings turned into ghostly structures, this included libraries, and they became a substantial part of the online crusade. Books, courses, and learning amongst our neighbours and peers forced the feeling of print between the pages, a distant dust collection.

The sudden change of atmosphere may have temporarily catalogued all the books, but the benefits of a community learning environment still arise from the suggestive space. Not only is it quiet and peaceful to accomplish work, but it's a friendly building that welcomes all people who believe in accessing rights.

The mind is your advantage; treat it with care. This may remind residents that this summer is open to considering available resources for clientele that welcome new and prestigious citizens searching in and around the public space.

Accessibility and equitable library content are available to suit your needs. From delivery service to Kurzweil Reading aids, the staff guarantees the solutions to basic needs. If you want assistance or require clarity to continue to engage, Contact the OPL team. Working with Naveen Atwal in the Central Branch managerial position has been promising, with a supportive sense for the future.

If there is one remarkable enjoyment besides free wifi inside buildings, it is the online catalogue, services, and welcome to Canada at opl.ca. The OPL App is available on your trusted device to help you keep exploring with you wherever you are.

Various programs and events are lined up for all ages and activity levels for creative searchers. Occasionally there is a need for Registration, but a social Drop-In is often available. It is also possible to narrow down a location, date, and event in the online filter.

Volunteers are welcome and go through a usual background check. The Friends of the Library (FOL) group finds books and gently used material available for sale at a reduced price. The money acquired is used to support the not-for-profit locale.

Development and reserve funds from the Town of Oakville are allocated towards the maintenance and support of libraries, as donations keep the public service intact. A Key Initiative of the 2023 Budget is measuring the town's livability, designing the construction, and supporting public facilities as we reduce the carbon footprint.

Donations are gladly accepted to help support community integration as well.

What is your favourite public ability about a library?

Oakville Public Library branches (East to West)

Clearview Branch - 2860 Kingsway Dr., Oakville, L6J 6R3 T: 905-815-2033

2860 Kingsway Dr., Oakville, L6J 6R3 T: 905-815-2033 Iroquois Ridge Branch - 1051 Glenashton Dr., Oakville, L6H 6Z4 T: 905-338-4247

1051 Glenashton Dr., Oakville, L6H 6Z4 T: 905-338-4247 Central Branch - 120 Navy Street, Oakville, L6J 2Z4 T: 905-815-2042

120 Navy Street, Oakville, L6J 2Z4 T: 905-815-2042 White Oaks - 1070 McCraney Street East, Oakville, L6H 2R6 T: 905-815-2038

1070 McCraney Street East, Oakville, L6H 2R6 T: 905-815-2038 Sixteen Mile Branch - 3250 Neyagawa Blvd Oakville, L6M 4L6 T: 905-815-6112

3250 Neyagawa Blvd Oakville, L6M 4L6 T: 905-815-6112 Glen Abbey Branch - 1415 Third Line, Oakville, L6M 3G2 T: 905-815-2039

1415 Third Line, Oakville, L6M 3G2 T: 905-815-2039 Woodside Branch - 1274 Rebecca St., Oakville, L6L 1Z2 T: 905-815-2036

Finally, for something fun from the library, check out the OPL summer reading challenge.