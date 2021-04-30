Brantwood School Update - April 2021

The town is moving ahead with the sale of the former Brantwood School property on Allan Street.

The historic two-storey school, along with seven building lots along Douglas Avenue, will be marketed together to a single buyer.

After the school was closed in 2010, the town purchased the property from the school board.

Under the terms of a redevelopment plan approved by town council in 2013, the historic section of the vacant school is to be converted into four to nine residential units. The seven lots along Douglas are to be developed as detached homes.

Sale conditions will require a developer to complete a certain threshold of construction on the school building before the sale of the seven lots.

The town will maintain ownership of a parkette on the south end of the property, with the existing playground equipment moved this fall.

A last-minute bid by Ward 3 councillors to increase the parkette size and reduce the number of building lots to six was unsuccessful.

Despite Janet Haslett-Theall’s argument that current market conditions would allow the town to “balance both optimizing the value of those lands and also providing green space for the future,” councillors voted 10-5 to proceed with the sale as recommended by staff.

Report link: Sale of Former Brantwood School Site