On Saturday, September 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the businesses of the Bronte BIA are closing down a stretch of Bronte Road for a Block Party – a Bronte Block Party! Local residents and visitors of all ages are invited to join the fun.

"There is much to celebrate in Bronte. The neighbourhood is walkable, beautiful, and connected – and to top it off, we have the best businesses in Oakville, stated Kylie Wilson, executive director of the Bronte BIA.

"The Bronte Block Party is an opportunity to celebrate the neighbourhood's vibrancy and to meet the local business owners that make it all possible."

A day full of entertainment

This rain-or-shine event will host live performances all day long. Attendees can expect to enjoy a variety of acts, including musicians, a magician, an interactive children's show, and salsa dancers. There will also be a Live Action Zone offering exciting activities such as bucket drumming, trivia, collaborative art projects, and a beginner-level fitness workshop.

Fun for the whole family

The Bronte Block Party aims to provide entertainment for all ages. Kids of all ages will love the Play Zone, which includes bouncy castles, face painting, games, balloon twisting, and mini-golf. It promises to be a day filled with laughter, excitement, and unforgettable memories.

Street closure details

To accommodate the event, the street closure will start on Bronte Road at Marine Drive, stretching down to Ontario Street and ending at Jones Street. The area will be transformed into a vibrant hub of activities, allowing attendees to explore the local businesses and experience the unique charm of Bronte.

Supporting the community

This special event is brought to you by the Bronte BIA and sponsored by The Residences at Bronte Lakeside, with support from The Town of Oakville. Their dedication to creating a lively and connected community is evident in their efforts to organize this celebration.