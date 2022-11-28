Bronte and Kerr Village to hold Christmas tree celebrations and a holiday market

× Expand Markus Spiske Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and Market- Downtown Oakville

On Friday, December 2nd, Bronte Village will hold their annual tree-lighting celebration in the new Bronte Market Square. Kick off the holiday season along with Ward 1 Councillors Sean O’Meara and Jonathan McNeice, and take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. You can also expect to find holiday caroling, and lots of hot chocolate.

Admission is free and the event is scheduled for 5-7pm.

Kerr Village has hosted Christmas tree lighting celebrations for 28 years; this year is no different, and will take place in Westwood Park on Saturday, December 3, where the tree was planted three years ago.

The much-anticipated Holiday Pop Up Market is always a delight for Christmas shoppers, and this year, it's scheduled from noon-7pm. Here is a list of vendors:

(You can apply here to be a pop up Holiday Market Vendor.)

Live music will be featured with performances by the Victoria Choir, Andy G and Friends, Holiday Grump, Ballooning Elves and Minion.

Visits from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus are always in order (with his elves and various other characters), and you can snap a picture with them anytime from 3:30-6:30pm.

The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30pm.