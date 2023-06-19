Bronte harbor hosts 10th annual veterans salmon derby

× Expand Avery Fry

Veterans from across the greater Toronto area gathered at Bronte Harbour to compete in the 10th annual Veteran’s Fishing Derby. The day was filled with stories and laughter as the veterans met with one another for a morning on the water.

Peter Lorimer, a Canadian Navy veteran was one of the many veterans who gathered for the derby.

“I'm not a terribly good fisherman. I've caught the biggest fish I've ever caught in my life today, and I'm happy about that. It's a really nice day out in the water,” says Lorimer on how his experience was at the derby.

“This is the biggest gathering of veterans that I've seen in a very long time, maybe that you'll ever see in this country. All young veterans, post-war, and it's really interesting for us.”

The oldest veteran who went out onto the water and fished was 98 years old and hopes to return back to the waters next year.

The day started earlier as the fishermen and women gathered at the harbour to set sail at 6 am sharp with one goal in mind: catch the biggest salmon or trout. 43 boats headed out and they had until noon to catch the biggest fish possible for the weight in.

The largest salmon weight 18.39 lbs and was caught by Vanessa Gowan of Hamilton.

“I was not expecting that (to catch the largest salmon) at all but very excited. I'm very proud,” commented Gowan on how she felt catching the largest salmon of the day.

“It is my first time (participating in the derby), and it's not gonna be my last.”

The Lions Club prepared barbeque lunches. The veterans could also win prizes. A 50/50 ticket draw and a silent auction table raised funds.

Derby history:

“My father and my sister both served in Afghanistan while I was pregnant with my youngest son. and when he came home, we had a meeting and decided we wanted to do something to give back. He (Revelo’s father) is an avid fisherman, so we thought what's better than making a veteran’s fishing derby to meet once a year,” says Melanie Revelo, who has been organizing this derby since 2011 with her family.

“It's nice to be behind the scenes and just enjoying seeing all the people you know coming together and how much they all talk. We'll sit there for hours with all the veterans and just talk with one another even if they don't know each other.”