Bronte Village lights up for Christmas

× Expand T. Collins / Oakville News

Nearly three years in the making, Bronte Village once again gathered to light up the Christmas tree in Bronte Village Square.

Bronte Village's annual Christmas Tree Lighting happened in-person last night, Friday, December 2, 2022, for the first time since 2019. (Both 2020's and 2021's planned events were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Over 150 attendees came out for the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also on site taking pictures with families, local children performed popular Christmas songs on the small stage by the tree, and Farm Boy grocery store sponsored free hot chocolate for those in attendance.

Dozens of young children cheered as the tree was lit, while many families gathered to take photos with the large Christmas tree in the square.

T. Collins / Oakville News Jonathan McNeice, Rob Burton and Sean O'Meara

Ward 1 Town and Regional Councillor Sean O'Meara, along with newly elected Ward 1 Town Councillor Jonathan McNeice (co-sponsors for the event) were there to meet families, as was Oakville Mayor Rob Burton to conduct the official countdown to the tree lighting.

"My special thanks goes out to our town staff and Farm Boy for sponsoring this event," said O'Meara after the tree lighting." Burton and McNeice also remarked how joyful it was seeing everyone together again for the lighting.

There are more tree lightings and Christmas events happening around Oakville over the next few weeks: Kerr Village will light their own tree tonight (Saturday, Dec. 3) and a full list of events in Oakville can be found here with Oakville News.