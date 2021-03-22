Bronte: yesterday, today and tomorrow

It was 1978 when Bob Moskal made a rather large impulse purchase and bought the three-storey brick commercial building at 2368 Lakeshore Road in Bronte.

He’d saved up some cash with plans to buy a cottage lot on Lake Couchiching but the owner was dithering on the sale, so when a Burlington lawyer offered to sell him the property just east of Jones Road, he became a landlord.

Kim Arnott 2368 Lakeshore Rd. W

A few years later, he purchased the adjacent lot to add parking for the RCMP staff that rented the top floor of his building. That lot came with an old cottage that rented for $70 a month.

“It was pretty shabby,” admits Moskal, who helped relocate the elderly tenant when the town eventually got after him to demolish the building.

It’s an interesting tidbit of history from a man who has watched the streetscape of Bronte evolve for nearly four decades.

And for those concerned with the gentrification of Bronte, it offers a striking story.

In the coming months, tenants will move into the Village, luxury high-rise apartment rentals built on the site of the former Bronte Village Mall.

Nearly across the street from where that cottage once stood, the building is advertising rents starting at $2,095 per month for a one bedroom and $3,600 for a two bedroom.

It is a microcosm of the changing face of Bronte.

A village, not a suburb

Founded in 1834 and existing as an independent village for more than 125 years before becoming part of Oakville, Bronte stands as one of the town’s most distinct and distinctive areas.

Unlike a subdivision, or even a neighbourhood, a village is a place you can live. It has jobs, stores, schools and parks, and if you really don’t want to, you don’t have to travel anywhere else.

In fact, Bronte is pretty much the type of complete, compact and pedestrian-friendly area that planners are trying so hard to replicate in places like North Oakville.

Waterfront proximity and the walkable village atmosphere have made Bronte attractive, particularly for retirees, says real estate broker and lifelong resident Gary Reed.

“It’s a desirable place to live. Years ago, we were called the wrong side of the tracks, but now everybody wants to live here.”

The village heritage is even reflected in the name of those new luxury high rise towers. But as those towers bring hundreds of new residents to the ever-evolving lakeside fishing community, there is desire to protect the characteristics that make Bronte unique.

A never-ending evolution

The evolution of Bronte over the last 200 years has seen fishing boats, warehouses and summer cottages come and go.

Despite the nostalgia for simpler times, not all of Bronte’s past was pretty, says John Rishworth.

Many people like to remember eating ice cream on the porch of Bill Hill’s Marketeria and jumping off the dock into the lake, says the 35-year resident and marketing professional. Fewer opt to remember the biker gangs and rundown buildings that made Bronte the bad part of town for years.

“No one really remembers the past. They have this fantasy about what it was really like,” says Rishworth. “That whole area was a shambles at times.”

An incremental approach to change can be seen most clearly along Lakeshore Road, where “an inconsistent streetscape with a lot of stops and starts,” as Rishworth puts it, shows how Bronte has altered its face through the decades.

But with the designation of Bronte as one of six growth areas in the Liveable Oakville plan, recent changes are no longer so incremental.

In 2013, high-rise condos arrived on the lakefront in the form of The Shores.

The Village’s new 10- and 14-storey towers have added another dense residential development to the heart of the community, while an application has also been filed to build a 20-storey apartment at Lakeshore and East Street.

Kim Arnott The Village

While the changes are dramatic, some feel they are inevitable.

“There is a fierce opposition to height in Bronte,” says Ann Sargent, who served as head of the Bronte BIA for 12 years until her retirement in Dec. 2019. “But there are limited lands to build on, so we have to build up.”

Making growth work

Founded as a fishing village, the lake has always been central to Bronte’s identity.

“I think that’s one of things we have to preserve – that this is a fishing village with a stoneboat heritage,” says Linda Leatherdale, a former chair of the Bronte BIA.

Without a lot of heritage buildings to save, she says the area needs to focus on preserving its character and history. She still likes the idea once promoted by the BIA for a harbourfront interpretative centre that would share Bronte’s historic stories and photos, host artisans and musicians, attract tourists with special events and sell gift items that reflect the nature of the area.

Rishworth agrees that Bronte needs to protect lakefront access and windows to the water, and avoid the Toronto waterfront errors that have seen tall buildings block off the vistas.

“We take what we have naturally, and we don’t lose that vision of being this amazing harbour and waterfront destination,” he says. “We need to continue to find ways to enhance that.”

Views to the lake, the shading impact of height and the feel of the community are all contentious elements involved in the debate over each new development.

If growth is to be successful, the community must be involved in decision making, says Shelley Thornborrow, president of the Bronte Village Residents Association (BVRA).

Public Domain Bronte Creek, Bronte, Ontario -1930

But she says meaningful public input is hindered by current planning rules and processes.

“Public meetings are done to sort of check off a box,” she says. “It actually becomes a very frustrating exercise because the community feels as though they’ve come out, they’ve given thoughtful input and it’s ignored.”

Notices to residents are typically dense and difficult to understand and sent out months after town planners begin talking to developers.

“Ultimately we all have a role to play in this,” says Thornborrow, who is focusing the BVRA on lobbying the town and province for changes.

Every retail store in Bronte right now can’t wait for those 800 to 1,000 people in those apartments to move in. It’s a shot in the arm and it’s going to change the face of Bronte right away, says Gary Reed.

Finding the balance

Kim Arnott Bob Moskal

Moskal’s commercial building will soon face the wrecking ball. The property, including the parking lot where he hawked Christmas trees for 38 years, will become a four-storey long-term care home.

“I was ready to sell,” says Moskal, 77, who had been looking forward to travel with his wife before the pandemic hit.

But as for the demolition?

“I don’t want to see it,” he says. But in case you might think him nostalgic, he quickly adds, “I spent $100,000 on oak trim in that building.”

He is worried for his tenants, who have been with him for decades and now face the challenge of finding new commercial spaces. And about the neighborhood’s less-wealthy seniors, who relied on Sobey’s for groceries and may now find it difficult to access affordable shopping.

Others worry about the conversion of a key stretch of commercial land on the village’s main street to a long-term care centre.

“Was that necessarily the right place for that? Does that really work for the success of Bronte? My answer is no, it doesn’t,” says Rishworth, who thinks the centre of the village needs have room for the unique, independent stores that put feet on the streets.

Business vitality

But if a thriving main street is the backbone of a village, residents are its lifeblood.

“The growth that we’ve seen has brought in some vibrant new businesses,” says Rishworth. He points to a wine shop with wine bar, a high-end barbershop and an eco-friendly store as a few of the “really cool new businesses” to join the stalwart Bronte favourites that have long anchored the commercial community.

Density is crucial to keeping the main street business community healthy, agrees Reed.

“Every retail store in Bronte right now can’t wait for those 800 to 1,000 people in those apartments to move in. It’s a shot in the arm and it’s going to change the face of Bronte right away.”

What do you want?

Over the next eight weeks, the Bronte BIA is asking people to weigh in on the future of the community.

An online survey asks residents, business owners and community groups what they value about Bronte and what they’d like to see in its future.

“People can think as big and bold as they would like,” says Maureen Healey, BIA executive director. “When you’re doing a visioning exercise, you’re really dreaming, and you can dream as big as you like.”

Feedback will be used by the BIA to develop a set of “core community values” to guide its future activities and advocacy.

“If you let each developer come in and decide what the culture and what the future of Bronte will be, people don’t have a say,” says Healey.