Budget-friendly back-to-school supplies shopping tips

UnSplash

You must be already feeling the cool in the air early mornings these days as the summer fleets by. The children and, more likely, us parents eagerly wait for the school year to resume in less than two weeks. That also means parents are prepping up, on the other hand, hunting for back-to-school supplies. Unfortunately, the cost-of-living crisis and impending recession push us to tighten our spending and look for alternatives.

Stay with us to learn the tips some parents shared to ditch the "back-to-school phenomena" and smartly procure supplies for the new school year.