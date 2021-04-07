Call for public input regarding Halton's mandated growth

Halton Region asks residents to share feedback on how and where our community should plan for provincially mandated growth over the next 30 years.

The consultation period will run until May 28, 2021, and presents Growth Concepts outlining different ways our community could accommodate new residents and jobs.

Comments will help inform a review of the Regional Official Plan, which guides land-use decisions in the community to meet the needs of residents and businesses today and in the future.

“From new housing to transit networks and business areas, we are planning for mandated growth as more residents and businesses choose to call Halton home,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “By asking for the public’s feedback on what our community may look like in 10, 20 or 30 years, we can ensure planning decisions preserve our high quality of life and keep Halton a great place to live for our children and grandchildren.”

The Province’s Growth Plan requires that Halton plan to accommodate 1.1 million people and 500,000 jobs by 2051. Halton’s Regional Official Plan review will ensure it aligns with Provincial policies and remains responsive to changing social, economic, environmental and demographic conditions.

Each Growth Concept helps answer questions about the region's future:

How quickly will our community grow, and where will growth take place?

Will there be more apartments and condos or more single-family homes?

Where will the majority of new jobs be?

To help residents learn more about the concepts under review, Halton has created a summary webpage and posted a discussion paper on its website. Residents can view maps, charts and other information for each concept that outlines how and where growth would occur. Based on the feedback received, the Region will develop a final preferred Growth Concept for the community.

The Region is asking the community to provide feedback by May 28, 2021:

Take the online questionnaire: Residents and stakeholders can provide high-level feedback on the Growth Concepts and the factors considered in guiding regional growth. Join a virtual Public Information Centre: Community members will listen to a presentation on the Growth Concepts from planning staff, participate in interactive polls and participate in a question and answer period. More information on the virtual Public Information Centres will be available on the Region’s website in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Growth Concepts and sign up to receive email updates on the Regional Official Plan review process, please visit halton.ca/ropr.

Residents are encouraged to check the Region’s website regularly for a list of upcoming virtual PICs and additional opportunities to provide feedback. To take the questionnaire in an alternative format or if you need accessibility accommodation for a virtual Public Information Centre, please call 311 or email [email protected].