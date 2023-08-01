Oakville-born young pilot takes off on a solo flight around the world for affordable housing campaign

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Callum took to the sky on August 1, as flies around the world for Home Suite Hope.

Our very own Callum Wallace took off for a philanthropic mission to build awareness for affordable housing and raise money for a charity this morning from the Burlington Airpark. Since its announcement last year, the proposal for a solo flight in a single-engine plane to support the fundraiser has garnered attention from across continents.

Oakville News N.M. Callum and the team who helped prepare the plane for its worldwide flight

Wallace aims to raise $1 million for Home Sweet Hope (HSH), an Oakville charity which launched a campaign to build affordable housing for homeless mothers last year. The Flight for Hope fundraiser came from the intent to use his passion for flying to help HSH.

Today, he flew eastbound to Quebec and then Newfoundland before flying over the Atlantic to Greenland, Iceland and into the United Kingdom. His journey will span over the next ten weeks with 75 stops across 26 countries.

Roughly about $400,000 has been raised so far, and Wallace hopes to exceed the fundraising goal to cover every expense.

The flight was scheduled for departure in the spring but got delayed due to an avionics upgrade and other maintenance work.

"We are taking one step at a time," Wallace mentioned about the practical challenges associated with the mission's logistics.

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Callum climbs aboard his Beechcraft plane in Burlington as he prepares for take off.

The young pilot shared that there will be local events to raise awareness and meet potential donors at several locations where he will touch down.

"It's like setting an example where we could tell other people to go out and do this on a mission," Wallace said.

Wallace shared how the unique nature of the campaign always surprises potential sponsors whenever approached.

"This is so much different than your standard sponsorship, and the long duration of the campaign with real-time visibility piques their interest," he said.

A gala will be organized in November to celebrate his accomplishment when he safely returns home.

"More help is needed! So, if you are interested, please let Home Suite Hope know and help us reach the goal and help Callum circumnavigate the world," Terry Wallace, pilot's father, said.

