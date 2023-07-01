Canada Day 2023: Oakville fireworks, festivities and fun!

× Expand Inger MacKenzie Canada Day

Happy 156th birthday Canada! We at Oakville News have everything you need to know for Canada Day 2023 here, including where the fireworks and fun is happening this year.

In celebration of Canada's confederation, the community is hosting events and fireworks across town.

Oakville's Canada Day party at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park

The town's official Canada Day event, including fireworks, will take place at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park from 6-10 p.m tonight. Events include live entertainment, games, food trucks, family activities and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Also, Oakville News will be on site at our Canada Day booth! Come and say hello to visit us, play games, and maybe win a Canada-themed prize!

Please note that parking and many roads around Bronte Village will be restricted and closed off beginning at 5 p.m. today, and will remain closed until at least 11 p.m.

Free parking for this event is located at the Bronte GO Station, and a free shuttle will be provided between Bronte GO and Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park.

What will be open and closed for the town of Oakville

The following facilities will be closed today, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in recognition of the Canada Day holiday:

Facility closures

The following town-operated facilities in ANY of the below categories will be closed on July 1:

Arenas

Community centres

Harbour offices

Cemetery offices

Fire administration

Indoor pools

Libraries

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Seniors' centres

In addition to the above, Town Hall will also be closed July 1 and Monday, July 3.

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our after-hours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using our online services.

Oakville Transit

Oakville Transit is providing Holiday Service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Canada Day today, July 1, 2023. Please check the Oakville Transit website for details.

Fireworks safety

If you plan on lighting fireworks for Canada Day, please be respectful of your neighbours and remember:

lighting fireworks is only permitted on the day of/day before/day after Victoria Day.

lighting fireworks is not permitted after 11 p.m.

lighting fireworks is not permitted in our parks or any public property.

For information on fireworks safety and by-laws, visit the Oakville Fire department's Fireworks Safety page.

Also open in Oakville

Around town, many of Downtown Oakville, Bronte Village and Kerr Village's shops, restaurants, cafes and ever-popular patios will be open on Canada Day. These areas are designated tourist destinations.

However, if you are looking to visit a particular location, it is advisable to call first since not all locations will choose to be open.

Downtown Oakville will also feature special activities from 3-7 p.m. in Towne Square. There will be live music with Brendon Gomez, photo ops with their "Canadian Moose" and a Canadian theme stilt walker, plus the first 250 visitors will get a free beach ball souvenir.

Finally, Ward 5 Councillor Jeff Knoll and Oakville-North Burlington MP Pam Damoff will host their annual free Pancake Breakfast and Citizenship Reaffirmation Ceremony from 8:30-10:30 a.m. this morning at the Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. All are welcome for a free breakfast and children's activities.

More information about Canada Day 2023 in Oakville can be found online here.