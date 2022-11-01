Canadian Club of Halton hosts Kevin Donovan

Kevin Donovan, an investigative reporter with the Toronto Star, will be the guest speaker at the following Canadian Club of Halton (CCH) dinner on Thursday evening, Nov. 17.

Donovan’s focus is on journalism that exposes wrongdoing and effects change. Over more than three decades, he has reported on the activities of charities, the government, police, business and other institutions. Donovan covered the Gulf War and the war in Afghanistan following 9/11. Donovan has won numerous awards for his work.

He will be discussing his latest book, The Billionaire Murders – The Mysterious Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman, at the CCH Dinner held at the Oakville Conference Centre.

Fees for the combined 3-course dinner and speaker talk are only $55.00/member and $65.00/non-member. Space is limited, and sales at the door are not possible. Ticket registration is available online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca and e-transfer is available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca.

About the Canadian Club of Halton

The Canadian Club of Halton presents a dynamic forum to explore issues that matter most to Canada. It provides a welcoming social environment for inquisitive, influential, and engaged Canadians. The Canadian Club is an opportunity for all who share a keen interest in contemporary Canadian life and who seek context, perspective and a deeper level of understanding.

The club promotes Canadian identity by providing notable, knowledgeable and celebrated speakers on a wide variety of subjects. It is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization. For more information visit www.canadianclubhalton.ca