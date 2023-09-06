CCH announces exciting new season of speakers

× Expand CCH Tracy Rogers in action

The Canadian Club of Halton (CCH) is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated lineup of speakers for the upcoming season. Spanning a diverse range of captivating and timely topics, our speakers promise to engage, educate, and inspire.

Dr. Tracy Rogers: Unearthing the Secrets of Forensic Anthropology

Kicking off the season on September 21 is Dr. Tracy Rogers, an esteemed expert in forensic anthropology. Delve deep into the intriguing world of "Forensic Anthropology; the Real Bones" as Dr. Rogers takes us on a captivating journey uncovering the truth hidden within human remains.

The event will be held at the Oakville Conference Centre, where attendees will indulge in a delightful 3-course dinner while immersing themselves in Dr. Rogers' thought-provoking presentation. Tickets for this event are priced at $60.00 for members and $70.00 for non-members. However, due to limited seating, we strongly encourage advance ticket registration. Please visit our website at www.canadianclubhalton.ca to secure your spot.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and online registration will close at Midnight on Monday, September 18. We also offer the convenience of e-transfer for ticket purchase, available at pmt@canadianclubhalton.ca.

A Stellar Lineup of Canadian Talent

But the excitement doesn't end there. The 2023-24 Canadian Club of Halton dinner/speaker series boasts an impressive list of notable Canadians who will grace our stage throughout the season. Here are a few highlights:

October 19: Adam Shoalts, Author of "Beyond the Trees: A Journey Alone Across Canada's Arctic"

November 16: Lisa Raitt, Former Federal MP and Alzheimer's Advocate

January 18: Dr. Blair Bigham, MD MSc DTMH FRCPC DRCPSC, Health Journalist and Author of "Death Interrupted"

March 21: Rob Goodman, PhD, Assistant Professor of Politics and Public Administration, Toronto Metropolitan University

April 18: Dr. David Novog, Ph.D., Professor and NSERC Industrial Research Chair, Co-Director of McMaster Institute for Energy Studies

Please note that the speaker for February 15 will be announced at a later date. For more information about our speakers and their respective topics, kindly visit [our website](www.canadianclubhalton.ca).

Join the Canadian Club of Halton - A Gateway to Insightful Conversations

The Canadian Club of Halton serves as a vibrant platform for engaging discussions on topics that hold great significance for Canada. Designed for both the curious and influential individuals, our club fosters a welcoming social environment where like-minded Canadians can come together to gain context, perspective, and a deeper understanding of our nation.

As a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization, the Canadian Club of Halton is dedicated to promoting Canadian identity through its distinguished lineup of speakers. We invite you to join us in celebrating Canadian excellence and exploring the issues that shape our country.

To learn more about the Canadian Club of Halton and how you can get involved, please visit our website at [www.canadianclubhalton.ca](www.canadianclubhalton.ca). We look forward to sharing enlightening and inspiring evenings with you.