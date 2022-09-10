The Canadian Club of Halton’s annual dinner/speaker series returns

The Canadian Club of Halton (CCH) has announced the return of their annual dinner/speaker series.

Ted Barris, the award-winning journalist, author and broadcaster will kick off this season by discussing his newest book - Battle of the Atlantic: Gauntlet to Victory – which is scheduled to be released this month.

CCH Ted Barris

The response to the CCH’s renewal of the dinner/speaker series was overwhelming; the line-up for this season is jam packed.

Some of the headliners include:

J.D.M. (James) Stewart, the author of Being Prime Minister, Oct 12th

Kevin Donovan, author of The Billionaire Murders: The Mysterious Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman, November 17th

Darrell Bricker, PhD, CEO, Ipsos Public Affairs, January 19th

Dr. Raymond Gottschalk MB ChB FRCP(C) Director, Sleep Disorders Clinic, February 16th

Hilary Brown, Canadian Broadcaster and ABC News’ first female foreign correspondent, April 13th

The Canadian Club of Halton presents a dynamic forum to explore issues that matter most to Canada. It provides a welcoming social environment for inquisitive, influential, and engaged Canadians. The Canadian Club is an opportunity for all who share a keen interest in contemporary Canadian life and who seek context, perspective and a deeper level of understanding. The club promotes Canadian identity by providing notable, knowledgeable and celebrated speakers on a wide variety of subjects. It is a volunteer-driven not-for-profit organization.