Celebrate Family Day in Oakville - Virtually!

This year, the Town of Oakville is inviting the community to gather virtually to celebrate Family Day, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the town’s top priority of keeping everyone safe.

Although things will look a bit different this Family Day, being at home doesn’t mean families can’t enjoy new experiences together. The town is hosting several virtual family-friendly activities for all ages and abilities within your household to enjoy and bond over.

“It is so essential that we continue to follow all health and safety guidelines, while keeping to our household for the safety of our community,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

“Family Day is a great opportunity to spend quality time with the ones you love, and I encourage all Oakville residents to take part in our virtual activities to make your Family Day a safe and memorable one.”

On February 15, residents can take part in a variety of virtual activities including:

Cooking Lessons

Yoga

Family storytelling

Colouring contests

Art and craft instruction

Self-guided StoryWalks with the Oakville Public Library

A home history hunt with the Oakville Museum

Much more!

Take and make craft kits will also be available for pick up at Queen Elizabeth Park Community Centre (pre-registration required), along with a number of digital resources for both indoor and outdoor family fun!

Both on Family Day and throughout the winter months there are several ways to exercise and get outdoors while physical distancing. The town is offering an increased variety of safe outdoor activities for residents to enjoy throughout the winter season. Leisure skating is also available at 17 town-run outdoor skating rinks, weather permitting.

For your safety, skating, walking or tobogganing on ponds and creeks is not permitted. Please obey all posted signs, and exercise caution around ice-covered bodies of water.

For more information, please visit our Family Day page. You can also follow the Town of Oakville on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.