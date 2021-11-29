Celebrate GivingTuesday with HaltonGives: Nov 30!

Celebrate the global day of giving with Halton Gives on Tuesday, November 30th! GivingTuesday is all about showing support for communities, charities, and non-profits around the world and right here in Halton Region.

People get involved in many ways on GivingTuesday. Each year, Halton charities, non-profits, businesses, schools, community groups, and residents ‘Do Good Stuff’ by giving their time, talent, voice and money to support local causes.

Join us in this movement to spread positivity and generosity throughout Burlington, Oakville, Milton, and Halton Hills!

Here are some ways you can get involved:

Donate to a local cause. Check out our local partners.

Send a charity gift card to your friends and family.

Organize a food, clothing or PPE drive in your school, workplace, or neighbourhood.

Reach out to a neighbour in need: send them a card, cook them a meal, bake them some treats, or give them a call to check in.

Share your giving story by posting an #UNselfie. This is a post on social media that shares a message about why you give back.

Share the word about GivingTuesday, Halton Gives, and all the good stuff happening in your community on social media using the hashtags #HaltonGives and #GivingTuesdayCA!

Remember, if you can show generosity and share kindness, you have something to give!