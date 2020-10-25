Celebrate Halloween pandemic style

The West River Resident Association (WRRA) is a strong, healthy group that focuses not just on community advocacy but also on community building in Oakville, Ontario. They co-ordinate community celebrations such as a summer picnic, and for the last several years a pumpkin parade which took place on the evening after Halloween.

Pumpkin Parade 2013, Photo Credit: Oakville News Pumpkin Parade 2013, Photo Credit: Oakville News

The pumpkin parade provided local residents both young and old to come together and show-off their pumpkin carving skills. There were several categories from scariest to most creative. It has been a highlight of my Halloween celebrations to wandered amongst the community while enjoying a hot chocolate and checking out the latest creations.

At the end of the evening, the winners were announced, and usually they received a small gift from one of the local shops. A Halton compost truck was onsite to collect the pumpkins, so they could be disposed of responsibly.

This year is going to be a little different, but it hasn’t stopped the WRRA from co-ordinating an excellent pandemic Halloween.

Here is what they are doing:

Various images can be downloaded from WRRA website for a Halloween colouring contest for 1 to 10-year-olds. Residents just need to submit a photo of their child’s finished work by October 31st. The association will draw the top 10, which will be featured on Facebook and Instagram. The pumpkin parade asks participants to pick a theme and submit a photo of their carved pumpkin by October 31st. On November 1st the winners will be announced, and members of the community will receive a map of where those award-winning carved pumpkins are located. The winner of each category, of which there are five, will receive a ribbon to display alongside their creation, and a gift card from a local business. Residents can then walk or drive by to see each of the award-winning pumpkins. The best decorated houses will also be chosen on the 31st, and awards will also be presented on November 1st. Those homes will be also marked on the map.

For Halloween they’ve also provided their residents with some guidelines to ensure a safe as well as fun evening. Those recommendations may change if the situation warrants it. WRRA is also requesting that everyone celebrate Halloween in their own neighbourhood.

The West River Residents Association shows how a community can still have fun on Halloween even during a pandemic.