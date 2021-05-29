glen-carrie-k06emqjiB7M-unsplash.jpg

Glen Carrie on Unsplash

Celebrate inclusion in June

Celebrate diversity, inclusion and more in Oakville during June's town programs and activities that offer opportunities to learn, participate and engage.

Participate in Town of Oakville programs celebrating Indigenous history, Pride, Parks and Seniors during June.

“We invite residents to kick off summer and participate in these month-long celebrations with programs and activities offered by the town,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “This is a great opportunity to learn more, stay active and be engaged in our community.”

National Indigenous History Month 

The Town of Oakville resides on the treaty lands and traditional territory of the Mississaugas, Neutral, Huron-Wendat and Haudenosaunee. This land is covered by the Dish With One Spoon Wampum Belt Covenant, an agreement between the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabek to share and care for the resources around the Great Lakes. In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, residents are encouraged to:

Town of Oakville will install Land acknowledgement plaques at Town Hall and all community centres acknowledging the enduring presence and deep traditional knowledge, laws and philosophies of the Indigenous people with whom today we share this land.

Pride Month

  • Display or wear a rainbow to show your support. Throughout June, the rainbow flag will fly at Town Hall to recognize Pride Month and Oakville’s LGBTQ2S+ community.
  • Walk on Oakville’s first-ever rainbow crosswalks, which will be installed on Lakeshore Road at the intersections of Navy Street, Kerr Street and Bronte Road by the end of June.
  • Watch CHILD-ish, a verbatim play drawn from interviews with children about love and dating. Children’s exact words are re-contextualized into adult situations for adult actors, with surprising, hilarious and moving results. Visit oakvillecentre.ca for tickets to the virtual launch on June 22.
  • Join OPL and the dynamic duo of Fay & Fluffy for a unique storytime on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. to celebrate Pride Month. Using books, songs and laughter, Fay & Fluffy are proud to support the LGBTQ2S+ community and their families by providing a fun, safe and inclusive virtual event. 

Recreation and Parks Month

This year’s Recreation and Park Month's programming focuses on activities that can be enjoyed individually or in small family groups.

Pending Ontario’s reopening plan, Oakville is hopeful to safely welcome residents to its outdoor pools this June. Stay tuned! 

  • Join us on Wednesday, June 23 at 9 a.m. for a virtual tree dedication ceremony at the former hospital site (now Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre) to remember lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and pay tribute to our dedicated first responders. Visit the COVID-19 Tree Dedication Virtual Ceremony page for more details.
  • Get active and creative in our virtual drop-in activities at active.oakville.ca.

Seniors Month “Stay Safe, Active and Connected”

  • Oakville Seniors are invited to Seniors Month Virtual Celebration on Thursday, June 17 at 1 p.m. with friends from Elora, Milton, Niagara Falls, Oakville and Rockwood.  This free event celebrates seniors' fantastic contributions and features a Mayors' Welcome, Finding Joy motivational speaker Cheryl Watkin, and special musical guest, the Fiddlestix. Pre-registration is required. 
  •  Join the Without Walls (WOW) phone-based program on Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. for an informative Elder Abuse Prevention session promoting tips, resources and services that help increase senior safety and well-being. Call 1-866-279-1594 and use passcode 809666# to join virtually. WOW also hosts daily chats on various topics, including chair yoga and mindfulness and meditation.
  • Help older adults stay connected with our two OPL Connection Kits. These kits provide Oakville residents 55 years old and older with technology devices to stay connected with friends and family and access accessible reading materials. Oakville Public Libraries have more information.
  • Get active and creative this summer by browsing the summer recreation and culture program. Activities include pilates for seniors, line dancing, watercolour painting and more.

Please remember to follow Provincial regulations and public health guidelines when participating in activities in the community. Please keep a two-metre distance from others and wear a mask when physical distancing is challenging.

These initiatives embrace diversity, equity and inclusion. National Indigenous History Month, Pride Month, Recreation and Parks Month and Seniors Month promote a culture of inclusion by providing accessible and equitable programs, services and facilities to residents and employees.

For more information, visit Celebrate June.