Celebrate June in Oakville

The town of Oakville is offering many ways to celebrate June and participate in fun and educational public awareness campaigns.

Residents are invited to learn, participate and engage in free programs and activities offered throughout the month in support of National Indigenous History Month, Pride Month, Recreation and Parks Month and Seniors Month.

"There’s a lot to celebrate in Oakville, particularly in June, through a number of educational, public awareness campaigns that offer residents the opportunity to learn more, stay active, and be engaged in our community," said Mayor Rob Burton.

Here are all of the special programs being celebrated in June 2022 and the offerings being run by the town of Oakville:

National Indigenous History Month

The Town of Oakville is situated on Treaty 14 and Treaty 22 lands and territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and the traditional territory of the Huron-Wendat and Haudenosaunee.

Oakville is currently home to many different First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. We acknowledge and thank the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation for being stewards of this territory. In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, residents are encouraged to:

Learn more about Treaty 22, which encompasses the lands at 12 Mile Creek (Bronte Creek) and 16 Mile Creek in Oakville, and Treaty 14 (Head of the Lake Purchase) through 20 permanent educational signs in prominent Oakville locations including Erchless Estate, Sovereign House, and Towne Square as part of The Debwewin Project.

Visit Oakville’s first-ever orange crosswalk, which will be installed at the intersection of Thomas and Church streets by the end of June. The crosswalk honours children of the residential school system, and provides the public with not only the opportunity to reflect on generational impact, trauma and oppression endured by Indigenous peoples in Canada, but to also learn more about the treaty lands Oakville resides on, and Indigenous culture.

Go on the Treaties and Truth Heritage Walk in downtown Oakville on June 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Participate in the family-friendly Moccasin Identifier drop-in workshop at the Oakville Museum on June 26 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and learn about the types of moccasins worn by Indigenous people in Ontario.

Join local Indigenous Knowledge Guides for Power of the Indigenous Voice at the Oakville Museum on June 29 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a thoughtful discussion of the resurgence of Indigenous voices, and how to find paths to truth and reconciliation.

Enjoy a walk along two Moccasin Trails and explore the history of the lands from an Indigenous perspective. Follow one trail along Sixteen Mile Creek Inner Valley to Dundas Street West at Lions Valley or the other trail located along Bronte Creek Heritage Trail near Rebecca and Mississauga streets.

Pride Month

Display or wear a rainbow to show your support. The rainbow flag will fly at Town Hall throughout the month of June in recognition of Pride Month and Oakville’s LGBTQ2S+ community.

Walk along one of Oakville’s rainbow crosswalks located on Lakeshore Road at the intersections of Navy Street, Kerr Street and Bronte Road by end of June.

Join OPL’s Community Conversations Series and the dynamic duo of Fay & Fluffy for a unique story time at the Queen Elizabeth Community and Cultural Centre’s Black Box Theatre on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. to celebrate Pride Month. Using books, songs and laughter, Fay & Fluffy are proud to support the LGBTQ2S+ community and their families by providing a supportive and inclusive environment focused on fun.

Join OPL’s Community Conversations Series for an important discussion on supporting global 2SLGBTQ+ human rights in Ukraine. The event features guests Michelle Emson, co-founder of KyivPride Canada, Andrii Zarytskyi, queer and trans advocate for and subdivision manager of the LGBT Association LIGA, and Lenny Emson, executive director of KyivPride, moderated by Doug Kerr, executive director of the Dignity Network.

Recreation and Parks Month

Join us as we kick off Recreation and Parks Month with a celebration at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre on June 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy free activities, including family games, swims, and a barbecue (while supplies last)!

Residents of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in free recreation and culture drop-in activities and more. Visit active.oakville.ca to browse opportunities.

Download or pick up a copy of our Celebrate Summer Scavenger Hunt at town community centres and go exploring with your family for a chance to win a free Family Recreation Pass. The hunt will take you to eight locations across town to learn more about Oakville’s history, and get inspired by unique public art, gardens and more.

Seniors Month “Stay Active, Connected, and Safe”

Join the Without Walls (WOW) phone-based program to connect with others on a variety of topics including Indigenous culture, chair yoga, mindfulness, medication, elder abuse, and more.

Help older adults stay connected with our OPL Connection Kits. These kits provide Oakville residents who are 55 years and older, with technology devices to stay connected with friends and family, and to access accessible reading materials. The library also offers Tech Help sessions, to receive assistance with questions about your computer, tablet, eReader or iPhone. Contact your local branch for more information.

Get active and creative this summer by browsing recreation and culture programs for older adults. Programs include pilates, line dancing, watercolour painting and more.

Residents are reminded to continue following public health guidance to protect each other, such as getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and/or getting a booster shot, staying home if you are sick, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently.

Halton Region Public Health strongly recommends that Halton residents continue wearing high quality masks in indoor settings where physical distancing may be a challenge.

The town remains committed to initiatives that embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion. National Indigenous History Month, Pride Month, Recreation and Parks Month and Seniors Month are among a number of public awareness campaigns in June that provides an opportunity for the town to promote a culture of inclusion by providing accessible and equitable programs, services and facilities to residents and employees.

For more details about activities and programs, visit our Celebrate June page.