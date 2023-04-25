Celebrate Youth Week in Oakville

× Expand Town of Oakville

Youth Week originated in London, Ontario, in 1945 to promote youth participation in community affairs and support the social, economic and educational needs of young people.

It was a spectacular success as thousands of young people participated in sports, arts and community service projects. Youth Week's success spread rapidly worldwide and is now celebrated in Canada alone by over 2,000 communities. In 1997, under then-mayor Anne Mulvale, Oakville celebrated its first Youth Week.

This year Oakville's Youth Week activities run daily from May 1 to 7 and are free for youth ages 11 to 17.

Youth Week events and activities

Monday, May 1

Location: Trafalgar Park Community Centre

3:30 to 6 p.m. – Basketball

4 to 6 p.m. – Chess presented by the Trafalgar Park Older Adults Centre

6:30 to 8 p.m. – Pickleball

Tuesday, May 2

Location: Oakville Public Library – White Oaks Branch

3 to 4 p.m. – By the Book Poetry

Location: River Oaks Community Centre

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Arts and crafts presented by Arthouse

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Bollywood fitness

Location: Virtual

6 to 7:30 p.m. – Ace the Job Interview presented by Sheridan College Community Employment Services

Wednesday, May 3

Location: Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

5:30 to 8 p.m. – Open mic session presented and hosted by the Oakville Youth Action Committee (OYAC)

Location: Virtual

4 to 5 p.m. – SAT Preparation presented by College Preparation International

6 to 7 p.m. – Career Exploration presented by Sheridan College Community Employment Services

Thursday, May 4

Location: Iroquois Ridge Community Centre

2:30 to 3:45 p.m. – Basketball

2:45 to 3:45 p.m. – Combo swim

4 to 5:30 p.m. – Table tennis and bingo presented by the Iroquois Ridge Older Adults Centre

Friday, May 5

Location: Glen Abbey Community Centre – The Drop

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. – Basketball

6 to 8:30 p.m. – Trivia, Nintendo tournament, dodgeball

7:30 to 9 p.m. – Leisure swim

Location: Oakville Public Library – White Oaks Branch

6 to 9 p.m. – Teen Carnival: Mini Comic Con

Saturday, May 6

Location: Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

6 to 8:50 p.m. – Leisure skate with DJ Ghost

Sunday, May 7

Location: Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rock climbing

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Obstacle course presented by the Oakville Fire Department

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Basketball and spikeball

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Leisure swim

2 to 3:30 p.m. – Button making

2:30 to 4 p.m. – Video games

Location: Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

4:30 to 6 p.m. – College basketball workshop presented by Sheridan College Basketball Athletes

6 to 7:30 p.m. – Q&A session with refreshments presented by Sheridan College Basketball Athletes

Youth Centre Mural Project

Youth are encouraged to share their artistic abilities! The town is looking for a local artist to guide youth volunteers through the planning and production of a public art project at the QEPCCC Youth Centre.

A budget is provided for workshops, materials, and more. Expressions of interest are due May 1, 2023. Visit the Public Art & Exhibition page to learn more.

Additional Youth Week information

A complete list of Youth Week activities, including exact dates, times and locations, is available online at oakville.ca. Registration is required for many activities, so remember to sign up early to reserve your spot.