Celebrating impactful Oakvilleans - Community Spirit Awards

× Expand Clark Tibbs on UnSplash 2019 Community Spirit Awards

The Community Spirit Awards (CSA) recognition program returns with new award categories this spring!

“The new awards program will be more inclusive and reach a broader audience thanks to feedback received from the public about how they want to be recognized, commented Mayor Burton.

"The refreshed awards focus on what matters most to our community. The awards will not only celebrate volunteers but those who have changed the lives of those in our community with acts of kindness and generosity.”

Thanks to feedback from the community last fall on how they want to be recognized, the program has been refreshed to include broader awards categories that celebrate residents and stakeholders from all walks of life to make a difference in their community through volunteer efforts or acts of kindness.

Previous awards categories (arts, heritage, and access) have been integrated into the new categories. Individuals and groups will now be nominated in the award category that best recognizes their impact on the community. In addition, the Youth and Seniors awards have been discontinued to encourage submissions from all ages in the category that best reflects their contributions to the community.

New award categories:

Arts, Culture & Heritage Award

Climate Action Award

Good Neighbour Award

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility Award

Inspiration Award

Leadership & Innovation Award

The CSA continues to celebrate individuals, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises, and businesses who positively contribute to the quality of life of Oakville residents but will incorporate changes suggested by the community during a fall survey, which revealed that recognizing kindness and inspirational people was top of mind for residents, as well as celebrating diversity, inclusion, and climate action. For more about survey results, review the Community Spirit Awards Update presented to Council on January 30.

The CSA program will officially launch this March. Detailed submission guidelines, award categories and sample scoresheets will be available on the Community Spirit Awards page. Recipients will be honoured at a celebration event on June 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre.