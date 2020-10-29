CFUW-Oakville 2020 scholarship recipients

Top Row L to R: Chrissy Harrikisson, Cosmina Filip, Alvery Galvan, Nihara Perera, Sidra Sarmina, Katana Dillabough
Middle Row L to R: Rebecca Preyra, Maeve Neheli, Disha Manek, Gillian Miller, Madeline Ray.
Front Row L to R: Briana Tang, Jonya Labib, Maja Zbogar, Karolina Dobiszewska.
Not Shown: Martha Steele, Julia Faria
CFUW-Oakville announced the recipients of $17,500 in scholarships for Oakville women graduating from publicly funded schools. These are deserving young women who intend to pursue studies at post-secondary institutions.
CFUW-Oakville raises funds for these awards through member donations and fundraising events. Melissa Vassallo donates the funds for the Access Award she inspired. CFUW-Oakville is a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women. The Oakville chapter was founded in 1949 and is a volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization.
CFUW-Oakville 2020 awards recipients
Named Awards recipients
Mildred G. Allworth Award winner is Nihara Perera from Garth Webb Secondary School
Jean Malcolm Smith Community Service Award winner is Rebecca Preyra from St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
Shirley Henderson Community Service Award winner is Chrissy Harrikisson from Thomas A. Blakelock High School
Miriam White Memorial Award winner is Briana Tang from White Oaks Secondary School
Ruth Schatz Memorial Award winner is Karolina Dobiszewska from Oakville Trafalgar High School
Melissa Vassallo Access Award winner is Maeve Neheli from Iroquois Ridge High School
Alternative Education Award winner is Sidra Sarmina from Thomas Merton Centre for Continuing Education
Performing Arts Award winner is Maja Zbogar from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School
University/college entrance awards' recipients
Disha Manek from Garth Webb Secondary School
Jonya Labib from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School
Martha Steele from Thomas A. Blakelock High School
Gillian Miller from Oakville Trafalgar High School
Madeline Ray from Iroquois Ridge High School
Katana Dillabough from Abbey Park High School
Cosmina Filip from White Oaks Secondary School
Julia Faria from St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
Alvery Galvan from St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School