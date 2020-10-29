CFUW-Oakville 2020 scholarship recipients

× Expand Top Row L to R: Chrissy Harrikisson, Cosmina Filip, Alvery Galvan, Nihara Perera, Sidra Sarmina, Katana Dillabough Middle Row L to R: Rebecca Preyra, Maeve Neheli, Disha Manek, Gillian Miller, Madeline Ray. Front Row L to R: Briana Tang, Jonya Labib, Maja Zbogar, Karolina Dobiszewska. Not Shown: Martha Steele, Julia Faria

CFUW-Oakville announced the recipients of $17,500 in scholarships for Oakville women graduating from publicly funded schools. These are deserving young women who intend to pursue studies at post-secondary institutions.

CFUW-Oakville raises funds for these awards through member donations and fundraising events. Melissa Vassallo donates the funds for the Access Award she inspired. CFUW-Oakville is a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women. The Oakville chapter was founded in 1949 and is a volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization.

CFUW-Oakville 2020 awards recipients

Named Awards recipients

Mildred G. Allworth Award winner is Nihara Perera from Garth Webb Secondary School

Jean Malcolm Smith Community Service Award winner is Rebecca Preyra from St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School

Shirley Henderson Community Service Award winner is Chrissy Harrikisson from Thomas A. Blakelock High School

Miriam White Memorial Award winner is Briana Tang from White Oaks Secondary School

Ruth Schatz Memorial Award winner is Karolina Dobiszewska from Oakville Trafalgar High School

Melissa Vassallo Access Award winner is Maeve Neheli from Iroquois Ridge High School

Alternative Education Award winner is Sidra Sarmina from Thomas Merton Centre for Continuing Education

Performing Arts Award winner is Maja Zbogar from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School

University/college entrance awards' recipients

Disha Manek from Garth Webb Secondary School

Jonya Labib from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School

Martha Steele from Thomas A. Blakelock High School

Gillian Miller from Oakville Trafalgar High School

Madeline Ray from Iroquois Ridge High School

Katana Dillabough from Abbey Park High School

Cosmina Filip from White Oaks Secondary School

Julia Faria from St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School

Alvery Galvan from St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School