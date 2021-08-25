CFUW-Oakville announces the 2021 Scholarship recipients

CFUW Oakville
Collage2021-2
: L to R bottom: Anna Klygina, Alicia Barlow, Julia Seymour, Sharon Zhang, Laura HammondL to R middle: Minji Kwak, Salina Tellis, Laura Legzedins, Aastha Vaidhya, Caroline MuileboomL to R top: Emiliana Arrieche D’Empaire, Thisari Premawardena, Fiona Xie, Ambra Pepaj, Kiki Pugh, Aida Javan
CFUW-Oakville announces the successful University Women’s Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund recipients for 2021. CFUW-Oakville is pleased to award increased scholarship funding to Oakville students in a year of unprecedented pandemic-driven challenges. Through donations and fundraising, $26,000 was raised to help local students with their educational journey.
The young women were selected from the city’s publicly funded high schools based on high academic achievement, outstanding community service, and demonstrated leadership.
RICHARD GARNETT AWARDS (2)
- Anna Klygina – Garth Webb Secondary School
- Alicia Barlow – Iroquois Ridge High School
JEAN MALCOLM SMITH COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- Julia Seymour – St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School
MILDRED G. ALLWORTH AWARD
- Laura Hammond – Abbey Park High School
SHIRLEY HENDERSON COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
- Sharon Zhang – T.A. Blakelock High School
MIRIAM WHITE MEMORIAL AWARD
- Minji Kwak – White Oaks Secondary School
MELISSA VASSALLO ACCESS AWARD
- Salina Tellis – Garth Webb Secondary School
UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE CFUW-OAKVILLE ENTRANCE AWARDS:
- Laura Legzedins - Abbey Park High School
- Kiki Pugh - T. A. Blakelock High School
- Aastha Vaidhya - Garth Webb Secondary School
- Emiliana Arrieche d’Empaire - Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School
- Thisari Premawardena - Iroquois Ridge High School
- Caroline Muileboom - St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School
- Fiona Xie - Oakville Trafalgar High School
- Ambra Pepaj - St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School
- Aida Javan - White Oaks Secondary School
CFUW-Oakville is a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women. The Oakville chapter was founded in 1949 and is a volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization. Members support life-long learning, fellowship and education for women and girls.