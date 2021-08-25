CFUW-Oakville announces the 2021 Scholarship recipients

× Expand CFUW Oakville Collage2021-2 : L to R bottom: Anna Klygina, Alicia Barlow, Julia Seymour, Sharon Zhang, Laura HammondL to R middle: Minji Kwak, Salina Tellis, Laura Legzedins, Aastha Vaidhya, Caroline MuileboomL to R top: Emiliana Arrieche D’Empaire, Thisari Premawardena, Fiona Xie, Ambra Pepaj, Kiki Pugh, Aida Javan

CFUW-Oakville announces the successful University Women’s Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund recipients for 2021. CFUW-Oakville is pleased to award increased scholarship funding to Oakville students in a year of unprecedented pandemic-driven challenges. Through donations and fundraising, $26,000 was raised to help local students with their educational journey.

The young women were selected from the city’s publicly funded high schools based on high academic achievement, outstanding community service, and demonstrated leadership.

RICHARD GARNETT AWARDS (2)

Anna Klygina – Garth Webb Secondary School

Alicia Barlow – Iroquois Ridge High School

JEAN MALCOLM SMITH COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Julia Seymour – St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School

MILDRED G. ALLWORTH AWARD

Laura Hammond – Abbey Park High School

SHIRLEY HENDERSON COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Sharon Zhang – T.A. Blakelock High School

MIRIAM WHITE MEMORIAL AWARD

Minji Kwak – White Oaks Secondary School

MELISSA VASSALLO ACCESS AWARD

Salina Tellis – Garth Webb Secondary School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE CFUW-OAKVILLE ENTRANCE AWARDS:

Laura Legzedins - Abbey Park High School

Kiki Pugh - T. A. Blakelock High School

Aastha Vaidhya - Garth Webb Secondary School

Emiliana Arrieche d’Empaire - Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School

Thisari Premawardena - Iroquois Ridge High School

Caroline Muileboom - St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School

Fiona Xie - Oakville Trafalgar High School

Ambra Pepaj - St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School

Aida Javan - White Oaks Secondary School

CFUW-Oakville is a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women. The Oakville chapter was founded in 1949 and is a volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization. Members support life-long learning, fellowship and education for women and girls.