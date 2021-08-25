CFUW-Oakville announces the 2021 Scholarship recipients

In a year of unprecedented pandemic-driven challenges, CFUW-Oakville raised $26,000 to help local students with their educational journey. Here is the list of recipients.

by

CFUW-Oakville announces the successful University Women’s Club of Oakville Scholarship Fund recipients for 2021.  CFUW-Oakville is pleased to award increased scholarship funding to Oakville students in a year of unprecedented pandemic-driven challenges.  Through donations and fundraising, $26,000 was raised to help local students with their educational journey.

The young women were selected from the city’s publicly funded high schools based on high academic achievement, outstanding community service, and demonstrated leadership.

RICHARD GARNETT AWARDS (2) 

  • Anna Klygina – Garth Webb Secondary School
  • Alicia Barlow – Iroquois Ridge High School

JEAN MALCOLM SMITH COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

  • Julia Seymour – St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School

MILDRED G. ALLWORTH AWARD

  • Laura Hammond – Abbey Park High School

SHIRLEY HENDERSON COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

  • Sharon Zhang – T.A. Blakelock High School

MIRIAM WHITE MEMORIAL AWARD

  • Minji Kwak – White Oaks Secondary School

MELISSA VASSALLO ACCESS AWARD

  • Salina Tellis – Garth Webb Secondary School

UNIVERSITY/COLLEGE CFUW-OAKVILLE ENTRANCE AWARDS: 

  • Laura Legzedins - Abbey Park  High School                                                                                                                                                         
  • Kiki Pugh - T. A. Blakelock High School                                                                                                                                                                                       
  • Aastha Vaidhya - Garth Webb Secondary School                                                                                                                                                 
  • Emiliana Arrieche d’Empaire - Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School                                                                                                                             
  • Thisari Premawardena  - Iroquois Ridge High School                                                                                                                           
  • Caroline Muileboom - St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School                                                                                                                                 
  • Fiona Xie - Oakville Trafalgar High School                                                                                                                                                 
  • Ambra Pepaj - St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School                                                                                                                                                
  • Aida Javan - White Oaks Secondary School

CFUW-Oakville is a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women.  The Oakville chapter was founded in 1949 and is a volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit, and self-funded organization.  Members support life-long learning, fellowship and education for women and girls.