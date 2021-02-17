Changes coming to Oakville in Red-Control

× Expand Town Hall Winter

Effective yesterday, February 16, 2021, Oakville, as part of Halton Region, is in the Red-Control level of the Government of Ontario's revised and strengthened COVID-19 Response Framework. The town is assessing programs and services, and opportunities to safely reopen under provincial direction.

"While this is good news for all of us, we must not let our guard down. We remain committed to working with Halton’s Medical Officer of Health and all levels of government to ensure Halton’s numbers remain low," said Mayor Rob Burton.

"We must all do our part to further improve our case numbers and maintain our hospital capacity. I am confident that Oakville residents and businesses will remain on the path forward if we continue to follow public health guidelines."

Some highlights of being in the Red-Control Level include:

A gathering limit of 5 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open. Oakville Transit will return to pre-lockdown service levels effective March 1, 2021.

(This means increased frequency on some routes and during specific periods of time. Please refer to the Oakville Transit website for updated schedule information.)

While Town Hall has reopened, many services are available by phone or online. "Please call ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601 or visit our COVID-19 Information page and check out the Find Town Services page."

In addition to the mandatory mask requirement indoors, "Wearing a mask or face covering is also recommended outdoors when you can't physically distance more than two metres. The town strongly encourages residents to wear a mask while participating in outdoor activities, such as skating at rinks."

For all town fitness and recreation facilities:

Fitness centres, gymnasiums, arenas and culture studios will begin to reopen with reduced hours on February 22. Residents can pre-book on February 18 for activities starting February 22. Pools will begin to reopen on February 25. Residents can pre-book on February 18 for swims starting February 25 (Glen Abbey Pool continues to be closed for maintenance). 90-minute time limit for classes and working out. Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage). Outdoor skating rinks – 25 people maximum. No nets or shooting targets allowed.

"We’re excited to reopen our facilities and return some of our programs as soon as we can safely do so. We’re working to reassemble our teams and prepare our facilities following public health guidelines," said Julie Mitchell, director, recreation and culture.

"Please be patient as we work through the logistics to safely restart our programs and amenities under the provincial directions."

More information about the new changes is available directly from the Town of Oakville.