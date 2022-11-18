What additional childcare options do you have during the CUPE strike?

In case the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) education workers do walk off their jobs for the second time this month on Monday (in the event of a strike), young families across the town will have the need to find additional childcare.

Children enrolled in the catholic board (HCDSB) will have their schools closed, and others attending the public school board (HSDB) will switch to remote learning immediately from Monday, Nov. 21 if there is inclement weather.

The silver lining is that the few private service providers are offering various childcare options - which parents can explore to get some respite.

Little Kitchen Academy will run additional weekly drop-in classes for various age groups. There are options to drop younger kids off in the morning or afternoon for cooking lessons. Despite not offering any camp, Oakville Parent-Child Centre shared with Oakville News that families can contact them to find out if there is any space in its half-day program for children 18 months to five years of age. For children with an interest in movies, Film.Ca Cinemas will run Movie Magic Day Camps starting Monday. Families can choose from half-day or full-day options. Cradle2Kinder, a childcare centre in the West Oak Trails neighbourhood, will accept children up to the age of 6 for full-day programs. "We will offer daycare for as many days needed - as long as the strike lasts," a spokesperson said.

UnSplash

While the options are not plenty for neurodivergent kids, parents of kids with special needs can reach out to private service providers like Synergy Kids in the town for drop-off respite programs running seven days a week. As its website mentions, pre-registration is required for the 1:1 respite program suitable for kids of all needs.

If the strike continues, some sports organizations may also plan to offer sports camps or drop-in sessions for children, Oakville News is learning

Currently, the Town of Oakville is not offering any camp for next week. However, a message shared with Oakville News outlines that the staff will continue monitoring the situation.

"If learning is not offered either in school or virtually, then our Recreation and Culture department plans to offer day camps on strike days at a limited number of locations. Please stay tuned for updates on social media and our website here," the message read.