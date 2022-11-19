Christmas ribbon tree lights up Towne Square

× 1 of 10 Expand × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

The 30-foot Christmas ribbon tree is back, and residents got into the holiday spirit by singing, dancing, and taking in the sights. Queues were maintained throughout the evening for those who wanted to visit Santa in his cabin.

CW Carolling Champions, the Sugar Plums, graced residents with four shows of Christmas, every hour until 9:30pm, at Towne Square.

The festivities ran from 5-9pm.

Many have been patiently waiting for tomorrow to enjoy Oakville's traditional Santa Claus Parade.

The highly-anticipated parade, scheduled for 9am, starts at Allan and Lakeshore Road East and travels along Lakeshore through Downtown Oakville over the bridge until it reaches Kerr Street. It then makes its way up Kerr Street through Kerr Village to Stewart Street. The parade takes about two hours from start to finish.